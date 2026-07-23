The Delhi High Court has initiated a suo motu PIL to monitor the implementation of the Supreme Court's orders on stray dog management. It issued notices to the Delhi Govt and MCD, seeking a status report on animal birth control and vaccination.

The Delhi High Court on Thursday initiated a suo motu public interest litigation (PIL) to monitor the implementation of the Supreme Court's directions on the management of stray dogs in the national capital.

The proceedings have been registered pursuant to the apex court's direction requiring all High Courts to initiate suo motu cases in their respective jurisdictions to ensure compliance with its orders. The Supreme Court has also held State Chief Secretaries personally accountable for ensuring compliance. A Division Bench of Justice Dinesh Mehta and Justice Rajneesh Kumar Gupta issued notices to the Delhi Government, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) and the Union Government.

Court Seeks Status Report on Stray Dog Management

The Bench directed the Delhi Government and the MCD to file a comprehensive status report, detailing the steps taken till July 31 to implement the Supreme Court's directions in Delhi. The report has been directed to be filed a day before the next date of hearing. During the hearing, the Court sought details of the measures taken for animal birth control, sterilisation and anti-rabies vaccination of stray dogs. It also asked the authorities to inform the Court about the number of dog shelters and dog pounds available in the city.

Bench Highlights Growing Problem and Societal Conflict

When the Delhi Government's counsel submitted that the authorities were working on the issue, the Bench expressed concern over the growing stray dog population and observed that the problem was visible even within the High Court premises. "There are too many stray dogs. Even in the High Court premises, I see many dogs wearing collars. Are they trained dogs? Does the High Court own them? Whenever I visit the S Block, I find several dogs there. Are they pets? I don't know. They are Indian dogs," the Bench orally remarked.

The Court further observed that the issue involves competing concerns and that a balance has to be maintained between animal welfare and public safety. "I don't know about Delhi, but in Rajasthan there are two groups one against pets and the other dog lovers. We have to strike a balance. These days there is a big fight between dog lovers and dog haters. The common man is really troubled. There are dog bite incidents every day. The monkey menace is even more serious," the Bench observed.

Background: Supreme Court's Directives on Stray Dogs

The matter has been listed for further hearing on August 3. The proceedings stem from the Supreme Court's final judgment delivered on May 19, 2026, in which it issued a series of directions to address the stray dog menace across the country. The apex court held that stray dogs removed from public institutions and public places such as schools, hospitals, bus depots and railway stations should not be released back to the same locations after sterilisation and vaccination. It also permitted the euthanasia of rabid or severely aggressive dogs in accordance with law and directed authorities to create designated feeding zones in public areas.

The Supreme Court had further directed every High Court to register a suo motu writ petition to monitor compliance with its directions in the respective States and Union Territories. It also empowered the High Courts to take appropriate action, including initiating contempt proceedings against officials responsible for non-compliance or wilful disregard of its directions, while making the respective State Chief Secretaries personally responsible for ensuring effective implementation. (ANI)

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