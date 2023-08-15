Opinion: Global Deep State poses major challenge for India

The complexities in Manipur should not be narrowly perceived as merely a matter of law and order or a clash between communities. The presence of the Global Deep Space plays a substantial role. While GDS members may exhibit an outward innocence, beneath the surface, there are deeper implications. Girish Linganna explains

Who benefited the most from the chaos caused by COVID-19 and the ongoing Russia-Ukraine War? The situation is not being controlled by China, Russia, the United States, or the European Union. While they might be involved, events have taken their own course, and a significant shift is happening. In my view, India seems to be benefiting the most -- its economy is growing, and its importance on the world stage is increasing.

Even though there was a risk of economic penalties, India bought oil from Russia at a big discount of $25 per barrel. This helped India look more important. In the year 2022/23, India got around 1.6 million barrels of Russian oil every day, which is about 23% of the oil it imports (4.65 million barrels per day).

This has not only boosted India's economy but has also proven that it can stand up against the bossy behaviour of the EU/US when they try to preach to others about being right.

Additionally, remember that India has been processing this Russian oil, and then selling it to the EU/USA at a price that makes a profit. It's interesting to see the contradiction in the West's actions: they put sanctions on Russia but still purchase Russian oil and gas.

India has shown some clever thinking by outsmarting Russia. When Russia wanted to reduce the discount from $25 to $4, India took steps to bring in oil from Iraq and UAE. Iraq even said it would accept payment in Indian rupees.

Russia quickly increased the discount from $4 to $20 in response, showing that they were paying attention to India's actions. This clearly shows that India's influence in global matters is growing, and its importance is getting stronger.

Unexpectedly, in the most recent report, India was praised as the third-strongest military power, even ahead of China. By making recent agreements with France and the US about defence, India aims to receive advanced technology and dreams of becoming a big seller of defence equipment. Their 'Tejas' fighter planes and BrahMos missiles have already created demand in Asia and Africa.

India's COVID vaccine efforts have received praise, especially in Africa and South America. The Indian Rupee is also playing a role in reducing reliance on the US Dollar, with 27 countries choosing to trade using Rupees. UAE recently agreed to trade in Rupees with India, and France has now joined the group of countries that accept UPI (Unified Payments Interface) payments.

India's help to Turkey during the earthquake crisis, despite Turkey not having a positive attitude towards India, received praise from all quarters. It's important to remember that Turkey had objected to the G-20 meeting being held in Srinagar, but this only ended up making Turkey look bad. Such unselfish actions demonstrate India's increased importance in global matters.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is the most popular among world leaders, far ahead of Joe Biden, Xi Jinping, and Putin. Nearly 12 countries, including Saudi Arabia and UAE, have honoured him with their highest national awards. Even though India isn't a part of the OIC (Organisation of Islamic Countries), he has played a role in making India's voice significant within this group.

His efforts in shaping the global role of G-20 countries for climate and weather improvement were praised globally. India is clearly becoming a leader of the 'Global South'. In a recent G-20 meeting, he drew the world's attention to the issues of underdevelopment and poverty in the southern regions. In a recent G-20 meeting, he highlighted the world's focus on the challenges of development and poverty in the South. This shows India's self-assuredness and endorsement of its altruistic global approaches. It mirrors India's traditional belief in 'World is One (Vasudevaya Kutumbkum)'.

Moreover, its self-assurance is evident in its strong beliefs. Recently, Indian Foreign Minister Jai Shankar straightforwardly reminded the EU not to assume that Europe's issues are global problems, giving them a reality check. He stressed that Europe should focus on solving its own problems rather than dragging the rest of the world into them. He made this point while discussing the criticism from the EU/US about India's stance on the Ukraine-Russia conflict. Surprisingly, the USA and EU had a relatively muted response.

India's growing influence is facing challenges from a group called the 'Global Deep State' (GDS), which is a mix of the drug mafia and wealthy business people from the EU and the US. They aim to control and rule the world.

People like George Soros, who has been accused of supporting organizations against India, are part of this group. Various recent reports, like the Hindenburg Report or a BBC article, are connected to this opposition. The actions of certain Indians, along with internal unrest in recent times such as the 2020 anti-CAA riots and the 2021-22 Farmer's agitation, are all components of the attempts by the GDS to thwart India.

The issues in Manipur should not be viewed solely as a law and order concern or just a clash of communities. The involvement of the GDS is significant. GDS members might appear innocent on the surface. There are claims that a prominent US businessman funded the Wuhan Laboratory, which is linked to the origin of the Coronavirus.

The GDS aims to establish a new world without borders, characterized by widespread chaos and confusion, where only their authority prevails. They also manipulate politicians and political parties globally and provide funding to separatist groups in various regions. They exploit tensions between nations to influence governments.

The recent increase in Khalistani activities against India in the EU and the USA is a result of GDS-funded efforts. India needs to be vigilant regarding GDS activities within its borders.

(The author of this article is a Defence, Aerospace & Political analyst based in Bengaluru)