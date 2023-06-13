Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Viewpoint: Cheering for Jack Dorsey is pathetic and disgusting

    What is the rationale behind certain sections of the Indian opposition enthusiastically endorsing an individual with a questionable history and a foreign company deliberately flouting Indian laws? It reflects a mindset deeply influenced and subservient to external forces, says Akhilesh Mishra.

    Opinion Cheering for Jack Dorsey is pathetic and disgusting
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jun 13, 2023, 11:42 AM IST

    The spectacle of India’s entire Opposition and the self-proclaimed independent media prostrating before Jack Dorsey as the final arbiter of truth is both pathetic as well as disgusting. Here is what we know of Jack and the regime he ran: 

    1) Twitter files have revealed in extensive detail the insidious inventors' circle that Jack Dorsey ran in cahoots with the deep state of the United States of America. So deep in bed was he with the US intelligence community that he can legitimately be accused of being a foreign agent interfering in the Indian democratic process. 

    'Same toolkit at work...' Twitter users have doubts on timing of Jack Dorsey's claims against Modi government

    2) Twitter under Jack worked almost as the back office of the US Federal Bureau of Investigation and the attendant crooked ecosystem, specifically to interfere in American elections. Expecting fair play from such a man and taking him at his word is a sad joke. 

    3) Twitter actively suppressed true news related to Hunter Biden simply because it did not suit Jack’s own politics. He is now being cheered by similarly paid shills in India. 

    4) During the Canadian protests, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's government confiscated the bank accounts of protestors, used brutal force and suppressed every free expression. That does not bother Jack, but India applying its sovereign laws does.

    Government hits back at Jack Dorsey, reminds ex-Twitter CEO of arbitrary, blatantly partisan conduct 

    5) Twitter India under Jack used dubious means and subterfuge to escape liability. Manish Maheshwari represented to the whole world as being MD of Twitter India for exploiting the Indian commercial market, but when it came to accepting responsibility, he claimed he is not part of Twitter!

    For Indian opposition to cheer such a man, with such a fraudulent past, and to support a foreign company wilfully defying Indian laws, speaks of a group of people so deeply mentally colonised that they would willingly again become the sepoys of Jallianwala again -- just for a few dollars and a few paid foreign junkets.

    The author is CEO of BlueKraft Digital Foundation. The views expressed are personal

    Last Updated Jun 13, 2023, 11:43 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Cyclone Biparjoy: Union Home Minister Amit Shah chairs meeting to review preparedness; Gujarat CM attends AJR

    Cyclone Biparjoy: Union Home Minister Amit Shah chairs meeting to review preparedness; Gujarat CM attends

    Case against Asianet News reporter: Malayalam media mathrubhumi manorama kaumudi stand in solidarity with Akhila Nandakumar anr

    Case against Asianet News reporter: Malayalam media stand in solidarity with Akhila Nandakumar

    Twitter users doubt timing of Jack Dorsey's claims on Modi government with Rahul Gandhi's US Visit

    'Same toolkit at work...' Twitter users have doubts on timing of Jack Dorsey's claims on Modi government

    Rozgar Mela: PM Modi distributes over 70,000 appointment letters to new government recruits; check details AJR

    Rozgar Mela: PM Modi distributes over 70,000 appointment letters to new government recruits; check details

    Monson Mavunkal fraud case: Crime Branch names Kerala's Congress chief K Sudhakaran as second accused anr

    Monson Mavunkal fraud case: Crime Branch names Kerala's Congress chief K Sudhakaran as second accused

    Recent Stories

    Cyclone Biparjoy: Union Home Minister Amit Shah chairs meeting to review preparedness; Gujarat CM attends AJR

    Cyclone Biparjoy: Union Home Minister Amit Shah chairs meeting to review preparedness; Gujarat CM attends

    Disha Patani turns 31: 9 interesting facts about birthday girl RBA

    Disha Patani turns 31: 9 interesting facts about birthday girl

    Case against Asianet News reporter: Malayalam media mathrubhumi manorama kaumudi stand in solidarity with Akhila Nandakumar anr

    Case against Asianet News reporter: Malayalam media stand in solidarity with Akhila Nandakumar

    Tennis Serena Williams congratulates Novak Djokovic on joining her as a 23-time Grand Slam Champion osf

    Serena Williams congratulates Novak Djokovic on joining her as a 23-time Grand Slam Champion

    Twitter users doubt timing of Jack Dorsey's claims on Modi government with Rahul Gandhi's US Visit

    'Same toolkit at work...' Twitter users have doubts on timing of Jack Dorsey's claims on Modi government

    Recent Videos

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Rajasthan 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Rajasthan: 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    Video Icon