Viewpoint: Cheering for Jack Dorsey is pathetic and disgusting

What is the rationale behind certain sections of the Indian opposition enthusiastically endorsing an individual with a questionable history and a foreign company deliberately flouting Indian laws? It reflects a mindset deeply influenced and subservient to external forces, says Akhilesh Mishra.

The spectacle of India’s entire Opposition and the self-proclaimed independent media prostrating before Jack Dorsey as the final arbiter of truth is both pathetic as well as disgusting. Here is what we know of Jack and the regime he ran:

1) Twitter files have revealed in extensive detail the insidious inventors' circle that Jack Dorsey ran in cahoots with the deep state of the United States of America. So deep in bed was he with the US intelligence community that he can legitimately be accused of being a foreign agent interfering in the Indian democratic process.

2) Twitter under Jack worked almost as the back office of the US Federal Bureau of Investigation and the attendant crooked ecosystem, specifically to interfere in American elections. Expecting fair play from such a man and taking him at his word is a sad joke.

3) Twitter actively suppressed true news related to Hunter Biden simply because it did not suit Jack’s own politics. He is now being cheered by similarly paid shills in India.

4) During the Canadian protests, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's government confiscated the bank accounts of protestors, used brutal force and suppressed every free expression. That does not bother Jack, but India applying its sovereign laws does.

5) Twitter India under Jack used dubious means and subterfuge to escape liability. Manish Maheshwari represented to the whole world as being MD of Twitter India for exploiting the Indian commercial market, but when it came to accepting responsibility, he claimed he is not part of Twitter!

For Indian opposition to cheer such a man, with such a fraudulent past, and to support a foreign company wilfully defying Indian laws, speaks of a group of people so deeply mentally colonised that they would willingly again become the sepoys of Jallianwala again -- just for a few dollars and a few paid foreign junkets.

