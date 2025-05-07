Nine airports in north India remain closed until May 10 due to security concerns following airstrikes. Airlines like Air India and IndiGo have cancelled numerous flights, offering refunds or rescheduling waivers.

Following Indian airstrikes in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir, nine airports in Rajasthan, Gujarat, Punjab, and Jammu and Kashmir have been shut till May 10. As a security precaution, the following airports have been closed: Jammu, Srinagar, Leh, Jodhpur, Amritsar, Bhuj, Jamnagar, Chandigarh, and Rajkot.

Following a notification from aviation authorities on the closure of several airports, Air India said in a statement that flights to and from the following stations will be canceled till 05.29 pm on May 10. "Customers holding valid tickets for travel during this period will be offered a one-time waiver on rescheduling charges or a full refund for cancellations. For more information, please call our Contact Centre on 011-69329333 / 011-69329999 or visit our website airindia.com," the airline added.

At least 18 airports, including Srinagar, were closed for business on Wednesday, and more than 200 flights were canceled. Airlines have canceled more than 200 flights to and from different airports; IndiGo alone has canceled almost 160 flights.

"Air India flights to and from the following stations, Jammu, Srinagar, Leh, Jodhpur, Amritsar, Bhuj, Jamnagar, Chandigarh, and Rajkot, are being cancelled till 0529 hrs IST on 10 May following a notification from aviation authorities on the closure of these airports," the company stated.

The airline also stated in a post on X that travelers with valid tickets for travel during this time will be eligible for a complete refund for cancellations or a one-time waiver of rescheduling fees.

According to IndiGo, flights to and from Srinagar, Jammu, Amritsar, Leh, Chandigarh, Dharamshala, Bikaner, and Jodhpur have been canceled for the day due to the current circumstances.

"We are anticipating changes in flight schedules across our network and sincerely advise all customers to stay updated on their flight status before heading to the airport," the airline said in a post on X.

What should passengers do?

Passengers would be divided into two categories: those who would not be able to make it to their destination and those who were scheduled to fly today or until the morning of May 10. Second, the shutdown has left people trapped who were meant to fly out but are presently in these locations. Passengers can take advantage of the cancellation fee exemptions and penalty-free ticket changes that airlines are giving in certain situations.

Passengers should ensure that their contact details are updated with the airline to get immediate updates as and when the airline makes any changes. For a passenger, it is important to monitor social media announcements, emails, messages, and WhatsApp communication from the airline and updates from reliable media and authorities to understand what is happening.