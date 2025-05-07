Former Army Chief General Naravane’s “Abhi picture baki hai” message hints at more possible action after India’s precision strikes destroyed nine terror camps across Pakistan and PoK in response to the Pahalgam massacre.

Hours after India launched precision strikes on nine major terror camps across Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir under Operation Sindoor, former Army Chief General Manoj Naravane posted a cryptic but powerful message: “Abhi picture baki hai…”—a Hindi phrase meaning “The story isn’t over yet.” The post, shared on X, has stirred speculation about what may follow after India’s bold military action.

The strikes were carried out in response to the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, where 26 civilians—including a Nepali national—were brutally killed. According to the Defence Ministry, the operation was “focused, measured and non-escalatory,” aimed only at destroying terror infrastructure while avoiding Pakistani military targets and civilian areas.

Sources confirmed that Indian Air Force jets hit four targets deep inside Pakistani territory and five more in PoK. The Indian government later released video footage of the strikes, ending with the phrase “Mission Accomplished.”

Key terror hubs targeted in the operation included:

Markaz Subhan Allah in Bahawalpur, a major Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) facility linked to the 2019 Pulwama attack and reportedly housing over 600 cadres.

Markaz Taiba in Muridke, a sprawling 82-acre Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) complex that served as a training and indoctrination centre, once reportedly funded by Osama bin Laden.

Other camps in Sialkot, Kotli, Barnala, and Mehmoona Joya—all known terror training facilities.

At a press briefing, Wing Commander Vyomika Singh confirmed the complete destruction of all nine targeted camps. “Every location was selected to avoid civilian harm. This was about justice for the victims of Pahalgam,” she said.

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said the Pahalgam massacre was designed to disrupt peace in Jammu and Kashmir. “Victims were shot at point-blank range, often in front of their families. It was psychological warfare,” he said, adding that more terror attacks were being planned.

Col Sofiya Qureshi, also present at the briefing, showed satellite footage and shared evidence of the destroyed camps. She identified Muridke as the training ground of 26/11 attackers David Headley and Ajmal Kasab.

General Naravane’s cryptic post has only added to the anticipation over whether India will respond further if provoked again. For now, the message is clear: India is no longer holding back when it comes to defending its people from cross-border terror.