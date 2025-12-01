The hearing in singer Zubeen Garg's death case began with seven accused appearing virtually in a Guwahati court. The Assam Police SIT has filed a 2,500-page chargesheet, with the next hearing scheduled for December 22.

The hearing process of the late singer Zubeen Garg's death case started on Tuesday, and all seven accused in the case appeared virtually before the Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) Court of Kamrup (Metro) district in Guwahati.

SIT Files Massive Chargesheet

The SIT of the Assam Police on December 12 filed a chargesheet in the Court of the CJM, Kamrup, Guwahati, against seven arrested accused persons under various sections. The main chargesheet is about 2,500 pages, and the supporting documents are around 12,000 pages. The court has fixed the next date of hearing for December 22.

In connection with the case, the SIT/CID arrested seven persons, including main event organiser Shyamkanu Mahanta, Zubeen Garg's Manager Siddharth Sharma, bandmate Shekhar Jyoti Goswami, co-singer Amritprava Mahanta, Zubeen's cousin Sandipan Garg, and two PSOs, Nandeswar Bora and Paresh Baishya.

Specific Charges Detailed

The chargesheet was submitted by a team of SIT led by Rosie Kalita. In the chargesheet, the SIT charged murder under Section 103 of BNS against four accused - Shyamkanu Mahanta, Siddharth Sharma, Shekhar Jyoti Goswami and Amritprava Mahanta.

SIT Chief and Special DGP (CID) Munna Prasad Gupta told ANI that the main chargesheet is around 2500 pages and including other documents, the volume of the chargesheet is around 12,000 pages. "Section 103 of BNS has charged four accused persons - Shyamkanu Mahanta, Siddharth Sharma, Shekhar Jyoti Goswami and Amritprava Mahanta. Section 3(6), 3(7), 3(8), 61(2), 103(1), 316(5) of BNS charges against Siddharth Sharma, 3(6), 3(7), 3(8), 61(2), 103(1), 308(2), 318(4), 238 of BNS charges against Shyamkanu Mahanta, 3(6), 3(7), 3(8), 61(2), 103(1), 316(5) of BNS against Shekhar Jyoti Goswami, 3(6), 3(7), 3(8), 61(2), 103(1), 238 of BNS against Amritprava Mahanta. On the other hand, Section 105 of BNS charges against Sandipan Garg, Section 61(2), 316(5) charges against each Nandeswar Bora and Paresh Baishya," Munna Prasad Gupta said.

Investigation Details

The SIT team submitted various documents, technical and electronic evidence, along with the chargesheet. The SIT team had recorded statements from around 300 people during its investigation. On October 21, the SIT team, led by Special DGP (CID) Munna Prasad Gupta, met Singapore authorities regarding the case. So far, the SIT has recorded statements from over 300 individuals.

During the probe, the SIT has arrested seven people, including main event organiser Shyamkanu Mahanta, Zubeen's manager Siddharth Sharma, his cousin Sandipan Garg, bandmate Shekhar Jyoti Goswami, co-singer Amritprava Mahanta, and Zubeen's PSOs Nandeswar Bora and Paresh Baishya. All the accused are currently in jail. (ANI)