Hours after India and Pakistan on Saturday reached an understanding on stopping military actions, the arrangement came under severe pressure with New Delhi blaming Islamabad of breaching it.
Indian Government on camera media briefing shortly on Pakistan violating the agreement to cease military action and firing.
Security is to be upgraded at technical and scientific installations located in border areas of Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab, Chandigarh, and the Northwest locations of Rajasthan and Gujarat.
German Ambassador to India, Philipp Ackermann, said, "I'm very relieved. I think this is very good news. We were very concerned, I'm very, very happy after hearing this news..."
Pakistan announced on Saturday that it was opening its airspace for all kinds of traffic, shortly after the announcement of a ceasefire with India. Pakistan Airports Authority (PAA) made the announcement as apparently normalcy returns to the country after the raging tension with India seems to be ending.
“All airports in the country are available for normal flight operations. Passengers are requested to contact the relevant airline for the latest schedule of their flights,” the PAA said.
It also said that Pakistan's airspace has been fully restored for all types of flights, and all airports in the country are available for normal flight operations.
Pakistan’s airspace remained closed for a certain duration and routes due to the tension with India, which hampered regular air traffic, resulting in inconvenience for passengers. The decision to open airspace showed that clouds on the horizon of Pakistan and India are lifting.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi holds a meeting with EAM Dr S Jaishankar, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, NSA Ajit Doval, CDS and Chiefs of all three Services, at 7, LKM.
In a strong rebuttal to Pakistan, Indian Army Colonel Sofiya Qureshi dismissed Islamabad's claims of successful strikes on key Indian military assets as entirely false and part of a coordinated misinformation campaign. Denouncing Pakistan's statements about damage to India's S400 and BrahMos bases, as well as alleged hits on airfields and ammunition depots, Qureshi made it clear that no such damage occurred.
The ceasefire understanding between India and Pakistan was reached without any preconditions or post-conditions, according to sources in the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA). The sources also confirmed that the call initiating the ceasefire came from the Pakistani side.
“There is no pre or post-condition to the ceasefire agreement. The call was initiated from Pakistan,” MEA sources said, clarifying that the decision was limited strictly to halting military action.
Congress MP Shashi Tharoor said, " Peace is essential...I am very glad. India never wanted a long-term war. India wanted war to teach terrorists a lesson, and that lesson has been taught..."
Commodore Raghu R Nair said, " There has been understanding that has been reached to stop all military activities at sea, on the air and on land. While we will be adhering to the understanding that is the Indian Army, Indian Navy and Indian Air Force, we remain fully prepared and vigilant and committed to defending the sovereignty and integrity of the motherland. Every misadventure by Pakistan has been met with strength. Every future escalation will invite a decisive response. We remain fully operationally ready to launch whatever operations may be required in defence of the nation."