12:22 AM (IST) May 11

India-Pakistan tensions LIVE updates: India responds strongly to continued breaches of the peace accord

 

 

11:07 PM (IST) May 10

India-Pakistan tensions LIVE updates: Armed Forces instructed to deal strongly with any repetitions of Pakistan ceasefire violations: MEA

 

 

 

10:45 PM (IST) May 10

India-Pakistan tensions LIVE updates: India to brief media shortly on Pakistan ceasefire violation

Indian Government on camera media briefing shortly on Pakistan violating the agreement to cease military action and firing.

10:40 PM (IST) May 10

India-Pakistan tensions LIVE updates: Security to be upgraded in border areas of J-K, Punjab, Chandigarh, Rajasthan and Gujarat

Security is to be upgraded at technical and scientific installations located in border areas of Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab, Chandigarh, and the Northwest locations of Rajasthan and Gujarat.

09:55 PM (IST) May 10

India-Pakistan tensions LIVE updates: 'Several drones have been spotted in the Kutch district'

 

 

09:44 PM (IST) May 10

India-Pakistan tensions LIVE updates: A complete blackout has been enforced in Pathankot

 

 

09:44 PM (IST) May 10

India-Pakistan tensions LIVE updates: A complete blackout has been enforced in Jammu

 

 

09:43 PM (IST) May 10

India-Pakistan tensions LIVE updates: A complete blackout has been enforced in Moga, Punjab

 

 

09:23 PM (IST) May 10

India-Pakistan tensions LIVE updates: No ceasefire, posts J&K CM Omar Abdullah

 

 

09:02 PM (IST) May 10

India-Pakistan tensions LIVE updates: Reports of drone sightings, explosions and artillery firing in J&K; official confirmation awaited

 

 

 

 

08:42 PM (IST) May 10

India-Pakistan tensions LIVE updates: 'Very relieved, very good news,' says German Ambassador to India

German Ambassador to India, Philipp Ackermann, said, "I'm very relieved. I think this is very good news. We were very concerned, I'm very, very happy after hearing this news..."

 

 

08:38 PM (IST) May 10

India-Pakistan tensions LIVE updates: Pakistan announces opening of its airspace for all kinds of traffic

Pakistan announced on Saturday that it was opening its airspace for all kinds of traffic, shortly after the announcement of a ceasefire with India. Pakistan Airports Authority (PAA) made the announcement as apparently normalcy returns to the country after the raging tension with India seems to be ending.

“All airports in the country are available for normal flight operations. Passengers are requested to contact the relevant airline for the latest schedule of their flights,” the PAA said.

It also said that Pakistan's airspace has been fully restored for all types of flights, and all airports in the country are available for normal flight operations.

Pakistan’s airspace remained closed for a certain duration and routes due to the tension with India, which hampered regular air traffic, resulting in inconvenience for passengers. The decision to open airspace showed that clouds on the horizon of Pakistan and India are lifting.

08:21 PM (IST) May 10

India-Pakistan tensions LIVE updates: PM Modi holds key meeting

Prime Minister Narendra Modi holds a meeting with EAM Dr S Jaishankar, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, NSA Ajit Doval, CDS and Chiefs of all three Services, at 7, LKM.

 

 

08:14 PM (IST) May 10

India-Pakistan tensions LIVE updates: India exposes Pakistan misinformation campaign

In a strong rebuttal to Pakistan, Indian Army Colonel Sofiya Qureshi dismissed Islamabad's claims of successful strikes on key Indian military assets as entirely false and part of a coordinated misinformation campaign. Denouncing Pakistan's statements about damage to India's S400 and BrahMos bases, as well as alleged hits on airfields and ammunition depots, Qureshi made it clear that no such damage occurred.

07:24 PM (IST) May 10

India-Pakistan tensions LIVE updates: MEA Sources: No third country was involved, Indus Water Treaty remain in abeyance

 

 

07:01 PM (IST) May 10

India-Pakistan tensions LIVE updates: No preconditions, Indus Water Treaty in abeyance, say MEA sources

The ceasefire understanding between India and Pakistan was reached without any preconditions or post-conditions, according to sources in the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA). The sources also confirmed that the call initiating the ceasefire came from the Pakistani side.

“There is no pre or post-condition to the ceasefire agreement. The call was initiated from Pakistan,” MEA sources said, clarifying that the decision was limited strictly to halting military action.

07:00 PM (IST) May 10

India-Pakistan tensions LIVE updates: United States Vice President JD Vance on India-Pakistan military agreement

 

 

06:52 PM (IST) May 10

India-Pakistan tensions LIVE updates: Shashi Tharoor on India-Pak understanding

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor said, " Peace is essential...I am very glad. India never wanted a long-term war. India wanted war to teach terrorists a lesson, and that lesson has been taught..."

 

 

06:51 PM (IST) May 10

India-Pakistan tensions LIVE updates: Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah on India-Pakistan understanding

 

 

06:47 PM (IST) May 10

India-Pakistan tensions LIVE updates: We remain fully prepared and vigilant, says Commodore Raghu Nair

Commodore Raghu R Nair said, " There has been understanding that has been reached to stop all military activities at sea, on the air and on land. While we will be adhering to the understanding that is the Indian Army, Indian Navy and Indian Air Force, we remain fully prepared and vigilant and committed to defending the sovereignty and integrity of the motherland. Every misadventure by Pakistan has been met with strength. Every future escalation will invite a decisive response. We remain fully operationally ready to launch whatever operations may be required in defence of the nation."