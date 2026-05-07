Former DGMO Lt Gen Rajiv Ghai describes Operation Sindoor as a 'defining moment' and a significant shift in India's counter-terrorism strategy. The operation was launched in response to the Pahalgam terror attack that claimed 26 lives.

Former Director General of Military Operations (DGMO) Lieutenant General Rajiv Ghai on Thursday described Operation Sindoor as a "defining moment" in India's strategic journey, on the anniversary of the military operation launched in response to the Pahalgam terror attack.

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He said Operation Sindoor was not just a military action but a significant shift in India's approach towards counter-terrorism. Operation Sindoor was launched in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack that claimed 26 lives, prompting a strong military response from India.

'Not an end, but a beginning'

Addressing the press conference in Jaipur, Lieutenant General Ghai, who served as Director General of Military Operations (DGMO) during Operation Sindoor, said, "It has been a year to the day since Operation Sindoor was conducted, and as the then DGMO, I look back at not only a military operation but possibly a defining moment in India's strategic journey. Operation Sindoor saw India very consciously and coherently go beyond its erstwhile approaches and methods and target terror across the Line of Control and our international boundary with Pakistan."

Ghai said Operation Sindoor was "not an end but just the beginning" of India's fight against terrorism. He further said India would continue to defend its sovereignty, security and people "decisively, professionally and with utmost responsibility."

"Sirf hungama khada karna mera maqsad nahi. Meri koshish hai ki yeh soorat badalni chahiye. Operation Sindoor was not an end. It was just the beginning. India's fight against terror will go on. A year on, we remember not just the operation but also the principle behind it. India will defend its sovereignty, its security, and its people decisively, professionally and with the utmost responsibility," he further added.

Political Mandate and Military Objectives

He added that the government had given clear political and military objectives along with full operational flexibility to the armed forces to achieve them, with a focus on destroying and degrading terror ecosystems and deterring future aggression.

"With precision, proportionality and a clarity of purpose, it was a statement of resolve, responsibility and strategic restraint by a nation. From the outset, the government gave us two clear directions, clear political-military objectives and the operational flexibility to achieve these. The clearly stated end to destroy and degrade terror ecosystems, disrupt their planning and deter future aggression from these bases was very unambiguously spelt out, while the armed forces were entrusted with the wherewithal to plan and execute this operation," Lt Gen Ghai further said

Operation Details and Aftermath

Indian armed forces struck terror bases in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK).

In Operation Sindoor, launched on May 7, 2025, India successfully destroyed nine major terror launchpads in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK), targeting Lashkar-e-Taiba, Jaish-e-Mohammed, and Hizbul Mujahideen facilities. Indian armed forces killed over 100 terrorists in action.

Pakistan responded with drone attacks and shelling, which led to a four-day conflict between the two neighbouring countries. India showed formidable defence and conducted retaliatory strikes, destroying Radar installations in Lahore and Radar facilities near Gurjanwala. Following significant damage, Pakistan's Director General of Military Operations (DGMO) reached out to the Indian DGMO, and a ceasefire was agreed on May 10, bringing an end to the hostilities. (ANI)