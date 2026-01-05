Under Operation Sadbhavana, the Indian Army built a log hut with a water facility in Taksing, Arunachal Pradesh, to aid villagers. The Army also organized an eco-tourism tour for local students to promote livelihood opportunities.

Boosting Infrastructure in Border Areas

In a significant step towards enhancing civil-military cooperation and improving the quality of life in remote border areas, Indian Army troops from the Spearhead Division of Spear Corps have constructed a Log Hut with an attached Water Storage Facility at Ojugo village in Taksing, Upper Subansiri district of Arunachal Pradesh.

According to a press release, the infrastructure was created as part of Operation Sadbhavana, the Indian Army's flagship initiative aimed at promoting welfare, development and trust-building among local communities in far-flung and strategically important regions. The newly constructed facility will provide essential shelter and assured water availability, directly benefiting local villagers and graziers.

This initiative aligns with the objectives of the Vibrant Village Programme, which seeks to foster sustainable development, improve infrastructure, and enhance socio-economic conditions in border villages, while reinforcing national integration and security, the release stated. The Indian Army remains steadfast in its resolve to support the nation's border populations, reflecting the ethos of "We Love Arunachal" and reinforcing its role as a force for both security and social good, as per the release.

Promoting Eco-Tourism and Youth Empowerment

Meanwhile, the Indian Army flagged off an Eco-Tourism Exposure Tour from Along Military Station, Arunachal Pradesh, marking a significant step towards youth empowerment and sustainable development in the border regions. The initiative was undertaken for students of NEFTU College, Aalo, West Siang, to enhance practical skills and create livelihood opportunities in ecotourism.

Prior to the tour, a comprehensive three-day homestay and eco-tourism training capsule was conducted at Aalo, during which 30 students and two instructors were familiarised with the fundamentals of community-based tourism, responsible travel practices, and the economic potential of eco-tourism in Arunachal Pradesh. The training focused on preparing the students to act as future stakeholders in promoting sustainable tourism models in their home districts. (ANI)