Congress Accuses BJP of 'Operation Lotus'

Congress leader Akhilesh Prasad Singh slammed Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma over his remark calling former Congress leader Bhupen Borah the "last Hindu leader" in the state party, accusing Sarma of self-positioning as the ultimate Hindu leader post-Borah's potential defection. Singh alleged this signals the start of BJP's "Operation Lotus" ahead of Assam elections, claiming the BJP won't form the next government Speaking to ANI, Singh said, "The Chief Minister considers himself to be the last Hindu leader; after him, there is no Hindu left in the country. As the elections are near, Operation Lotus has begun. Breaking parties through persuasion, inducement, punishment, and division has been the BJP's habit. That's exactly what's happening. Those who are leaving don't even know that in Assam this time, the BJP government won't be formed at all."

Sarma Announces Borah's Defection to BJP

The remarks came after Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday announced that former Assam Congress chief Bhupen Kumar Borah will join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on February 22, marking a significant political development ahead of the upcoming state Assembly elections.

Addressing a press conference alongside Borah, Sarma said that BJP Assam President Dilip Saikia will work out the details of the joining, which has been approved by the party's National President Nitin Nabin. The announcement comes a day after Borah submitted his resignation to Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge.

"Bhupen Borah will join the BJP on 22nd February. Dilip Saikia will work out the details. Along with him, a good number of Congress leaders will join the BJP in Guwahati and North Lakhimpur. He is the last recognised Hindu leader in Congress. Our National President Nitin Nabin has already approved his joining and welcomes him," he said.

Political Stakes Rise Ahead of Assembly Polls

Assam is scheduled to hold Assembly elections later this year, where the BJP-led by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, is seeking to retain power while facing a resurgent Congress. The meeting between Borah and the Chief Minister has intensified political speculation as parties prepare for the upcoming polls. (ANI)