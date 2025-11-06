According to Delhi doctors, many people are currently suffering from various respiratory conditions, including throat irritation, rhinitis, a runny nose, itchy eyes, and severe chest congestion.

The doctors in Delhi raised an alarm about the rise in illnesses caused by air pollution in the capital on Thursday.

According to Doctors, many people are currently suffering from various respiratory conditions, including throat irritation, rhinitis, a runny nose, itchy eyes, and severe chest congestion. Some individuals have also experienced exacerbation of symptoms related to asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), interstitial lung disease (ILD), and other chronic lung or heart diseases.

Dr Pulin Gupta, a PGIMER Professor said that the OPD is flooded with patients with diseases due to pollution and highlighted that there has been a 22-25 pc increase in respiratory illnesses.



"Because of the pollution, the OPD is flooded with patients with respiratory diseases like bronchitis, acute attacks of asthma. Patients are coming to the ENT OPD with sinusitis, runny nose, and bleeding nose. Patients with dermatitis have increased... More patients are coming with dryness, watery eyes, redness of eyes and diminution of vision. In the respiratory clinic, almost 22-25% extra number of patients of all the pollution-related diseases... People who have bronchial asthma, bronchitis and are old smokers, elderly people who had tuberculosis, they have increased chances of having a severe disease due to pollution..." Dr Gupta told ANI.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Senior Consultant and Vice Chairman of the Department of Chest Medicine at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, Dr Bobby Bhalotra, stated that Delhi's air quality is the most hazardous this year. Bhalotra also highlighted that Children and the elderly are the most vulnerable groups, along with patients who have chronic conditions.



"... This is the most hazardous air quality, especially this year when it has come suddenly with the onset of this winter. There are a lot of new patients with throat irritation, rhinitis, running nose, itchy eyes, bad congested chest pain. It has been very bad weather. We are getting a lot of patients with exacerbation of symptoms of asthma, COPD and patients who are suffering from ILD or any chronic lung disease or heart disease... Everybody is impacted due to pollution. Children and elderly are the most vulnerable group, along with the patients who have chronic conditions," Dr Bhalotra told ANI.

Delhi's air quality deteriorates

Meanwhile, Delhi's air quality witnessed deterioration on Thursday morning, with the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) recorded at 271 at 8 am, according to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). For comparison, the national capital had recorded an AQI of 202 at 4 pm on November 5.

However, despite the city witnessing a deterioration in air quality, the AQI remained in the poor category, affecting several areas of the city. According to CPCB data, Burari Crossing recorded an AQI of 280, while Dwarka Sector 8, as per the Delhi Pollution Control Committee, reported an AQI of 296. The Air Quality Index also deteriorated at ITO, which stood at 295, remaining in the poor category. Earlier, the Air Quality Index at ITO stood at 274 at 9 am on Wednesday.

Narela recorded a 'very poor' air quality index (AQI), which stood at 302. The Bawana showed similar results, as the air quality stood at 337, remaining in the very poor category. In contrast, Dilshad Garden air quality stood at 183, which comes under the moderate category.

As Delhi's air quality worsens, Dr. Balhotra advised people to avoid outdoor sports and various physical activities. Additionally, he requested that the government come up with hybrid work option.

Do not do any outside sports. Do not engage in jogging or any other laborious physical activity. For the elderly, I request them to remain inside their homes during the early mornings and avoid their morning walks. They can go for a walk after the sunrise, and that too with a mask... The government should come up with the hybrid option (for workplaces)... The vehicular pollution and the particulate matter are high. Hybrid is one modality..." adds Dr Bhalotra.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed)