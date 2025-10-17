"Operation Sindoor is a glowing testimony to India's growing indigenous prowess, which is a result of the Government's relentless efforts to create a self-reliant defence manufacturing ecosystem within the country," said Rajnath Singh in Pune.

"Operation Sindoor is a glowing testimony to India's growing indigenous prowess, which is a result of the Government's relentless efforts to create a self-reliant defence manufacturing ecosystem within the country," said Raksha Mantri Rajnath Singh in Pune on Thursday, according to an official statement. He was elucidating the importance of possessing qualities such as faith and perseverance to the students of Symbiosis Skills and Professional University during their convocation ceremony.

Raksha Mantri told the students that when the Government commenced work to make India self-reliant in defence, it seemed difficult in the beginning; however, under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, no stone was left unturned to expand the domestic defence manufacturing, and the efforts began to yield positive results due to this resolve.

"We pledged to move towards transforming the defence sector because, since independence, we had been heavily dependent on other countries for weapons. We had become accustomed to purchasing weapons as we lacked the political will to manufacture in India, nor did we have the laws that promoted defence manufacturing. This required a change. It is our resolve that India manufactures indigenous weapons for its soldiers. The entire world witnessed the bravery of our soldiers during Operation Sindoor.

They achieved the set objectives using a large amount of Made-in-India equipment," stated Rajnath Singh.

Acknowledging the contribution of youth in defence manufacturing, the Raksha Mantri stated that, over the last 10 years, annual defence production has increased from Rs 46,000 crore to a record Rs 1.5 lakh crore, of which approximately The private sector has contributed Rs 33,000 crore. He exuded confidence in achieving the Rs 3 lakh crore defence manufacturing target and the Rs 50,000 crore exports target by 2029.

Rajnath Singh urged the students to move beyond academic achievement and strive to become creators, innovators and contributors to national development, emphasising that true success lies not merely in acquiring degrees but in applying knowledge meaningfully for the benefit of society.

Highlighting the importance of skill development in shaping India's future, Raksha Mantri said, “We are no longer in the era of 'What do you know?'. The world now asks, 'What can you do?' Knowledge that cannot be applied is incomplete. Skill is the bridge between learning and doing.”

Speaking about the impact of technology, particularly Artificial Intelligence (AI), Rajnath Singh dispelled fears about job loss and human redundancy, stating that AI will not replace humans, but those who use AI will replace those who don't. Technology must remain a tool, not a substitute for human sensitivity, values, and ethics, he said, while also addressing the challenges posed by social media and external pressures. He exhorted the youth to follow their own dreams rather than get caught in comparisons.

As India enters its Amrit Kaal, aiming to become a developed nation by 2047, the Raksha Mantri told the students that they, too, are entering the most decisive phase of their lives. "The next 20-25 years won't just shape your careers, but also shape the destiny of the Nation. Let your ambition fuel the country's transformation," he said.

As part of the event, the School of Defence and Aerospace Technology was inaugurated by the Raksha Mantri and the Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Devendra Fadnavis. Other Ministers of the State Government and the Vice-Chancellor of the University were present on the occasion.

