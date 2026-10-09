Rahul Gandhi keeps most of his money in shares, mutual funds, and other market investments. He had just Rs 55,000 in cash on hand according to his election affidavit. He holds Rs 26.25 lakh in deposits across two bank accounts. He invested around Rs 4.33 crore in shares of various Indian companies. He also parked Rs 3.81 crore in seven different mutual funds. He owns gold bonds worth Rs 15 lakh and holds Rs 61.52 lakh in Public Provident Fund (PPF) and insurance schemes. He declared gold jewellery worth Rs 4.20 lakh. His total movable assets stand at roughly Rs 9.24 crore.