"Only seen in developed countries": Blinkit’s 10-minute ambulance service lauded by AIIMs professor

A neurosurgeon at AIIMS praised Blinkit's ambulance service as a "healthcare revolution" in India, citing exceptional professionalism and efficiency in emergency care.

Blinkit's Basic Life Support (BLS) ambulance service was introduced last month and has now received praise from Dr. Deepak Agarwal, a Professor of Neurosurgery at AIIMS, New Delhi, who called it a "healthcare revolution India has been waiting for." In a LinkedIn post, Dr. Agarwal shared his exceptional experience with Blinkit's ambulance service, which boasts a 10-minute response time.

Dr. Agarwal recounted an incident where a patient was brought to the AIIMS Trauma Centre via Blinkit's ambulance. He commended the professionalism and efficiency of the paramedic staff, who provided top-notch basic medical care to the patient during transport.

Praising it as a healthcare revolution India has been waiting for, he wrote,

"Paramedic staff came and given the hand over. Nurse was the EMT

1) C-spine stablized with hard cervical collar.

2) Suctioning done for excessive secretions.

3) Started on NRBM for low room air saturation.

4) Rt lower limb splinted for suspected fracture.

5) Tranexa 1 gm given as low BP documented in the ambulance monotor

6) 1 L RL given.

7) Placed pt in spine board."



Social media users reacted positively to Dr. Agarwal's post, with many praising Blinkit's exceptional service. One user commented, "Support systems from private players will help bridge gaps in the healthcare system. You guys are exceptional." Another user noted, "Kudos to Blinkit, it can drastically reduce average response time."

However, some users raised concerns about the affordability of Blinkit's ambulance service, which charges Rs 2000. They emphasized the need for government collaboration with private players to make such services more accessible to all.

