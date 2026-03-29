Tripura Police have arrested an ONGC employee, Deep Golap Das, for physically assaulting an eight-year-old autistic girl. The incident happened after the child painted on his car, leading to his arrest under the Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita.

An Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited (ONGC) employee has been arrested by the Tripura Police for beating an eight-year-old autistic girl, officials said on Saturday. The arrested accused has been identified as Deep Golap Das, who works in the fire department at ONGC. As per the police officials, Das has been arrested under sections 126 (2), 117 (2), 308 (2), and 353 (3) of the Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

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Police Statement and Investigation

Amtali PS Officer-in-Charge Paritosh Das said, "We recieved a complaint on 24 March. The complainant said that her eight-year-old disabled child was physically assaulted by an ONGC employee, Deep Golap Das. A case was registered under sections 126 (2), 117 (2), 308 (2), and 353 (3). During the investigation, we found that the child was physically assaulted and also tortured. The accused was arrested yesterday."

Details of the Assault

Psychologist and Social Worker Carol D'Souza detailed the incident, saying that the girl was playing in the ONGC colony complex. While playing, she painted ABCD on the accused's car. In fury, he physically assaulted the autistic child, leaving several bruises on her body. "She is a special child, an autistic child. In so many years as a psychologist, this is the first case I have seen that has shaken me up so much more. The child was playing in the ONGC colony complex with the neighbours' kids. She painted ABCD on the car of one of the neighbour Deep Golap Das innocently. Das, who works in the fire department of ONGC, got infuriated and held the child by her neck. She was beaten up so badly that she had black bruises all over her body. She was under treatment for two days. I request the Tripura government that the accused Deep Golap Das should be given the strictest punishment," she said.

An investigation is underway, and further details are awaited. (ANI)