‘One Plate, One Bag’ campaign cuts waste by 29,000 tons, supports Yogi Govt’s plastic-free Mahakumbh 2025

The 'One Plate, One Bag' campaign, driven by the RSS and other organizations, has significantly reduced waste and promoted sustainability at Prayagraj Mahakumbh 2025. Lakhs of families participated in this zero-budget initiative, contributing to CM Yogi Adityanath's vision of a clean and green Mahakumbh.

Published: Feb 12, 2025, 11:48 AM IST

The commitment to making Prayagraj Mahakumbh 2025 clean and plastic-free has gained momentum through the ‘One Plate, One Bag’ campaign. This initiative has significantly contributed to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s vision of a clean and green Mahakumbh, with its impact now becoming visible.

Various social organizations have actively participated in this mission, transforming the resolution into a large-scale campaign. Among them, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) has played a pivotal role in driving this movement. 

The RSS launched the ‘One Plate, One Bag’ campaign to promote an eco-friendly Mahakumbh, encouraging pilgrims and visitors to adopt sustainable practices.

A report on the campaign's progress has now been released, highlighting its effectiveness in reducing plastic waste and fostering environmental awareness at Mahakumbh 2025.

Notably, lakhs of families have actively participated in CM Yogi Adityanath’s vision of making Prayagraj Mahakumbh 2025 not only grand and divine but also clean and green. Their involvement has led to positive results.

According to Dr. Murar Ji Tripathi, the Prant Pracharak Pramukh of Kashi Province from the RSS, the impact of the ‘One Plate, One Bag’ campaign has been confirmed through its latest report. Dr. Tripathi stated that this large-scale initiative was successfully executed with zero budget, thanks to community participation. 

The campaign involved 2,241 organizations and 7,258 collection centers across 43 states, where collected items were later distributed to food outlets at  Mahakumbh.

With the support of lakhs of families, this nationwide campaign not only promoted the "Swachh and Harit Kumbh" mission but also spread awareness about environmental cleanliness. 

People were inspired to take care of their local rivers, lakes, and water sources, making the campaign a household movement.

The campaign has significantly reduced waste while also cutting costs. Dr. Tripathi highlighted that the use of disposable plates, cups, and bowls (pattal-dona) at Mahakumbh decreased by 80-85%, helping achieve the goal of a clean Mahakumbh. As a result, waste production was reduced by approximately 29,000 tons, compared to an estimated total of over 40,000 tons.

Additionally, the initiative saved Rs 3.5 crore per day, leading to a total savings of Rs 140 crore on disposable utensils. The use of reusable steel plates ensured proper food serving practices, resulting in a 70% reduction in food waste.

The effects of this initiative will continue even after Mahakumbh. The steel plates distributed during the event will be used for years, leading to ongoing waste and cost reduction. This effort has also encouraged the concept of "Utensil Banks" for public events, promoting sustainable practices in society.

