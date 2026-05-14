The Joint Parliamentary Committee examining the 'One Nation, One Election' framework will visit Bengaluru and Gandhinagar from May 16-21. Chaired by MP PP Chaudhary, the committee will consult stakeholders on the proposed constitutional reforms.

JPC on Simultaneous Polls to Visit Bengaluru, Gandhinagar

As part of its nationwide consultative exercise on the proposed framework for simultaneous elections, the Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) examining the Constitution (One Hundred and Twenty-Ninth Amendment) Bill, 2024 and the Union Territories Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2024, will undertake a study visit to Bengaluru and Gandhinagar from May 16 to 21 under the Chairmanship of MP PP Chaudhary.

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According to a press release, the exercise reflects Parliament's commitment to an inclusive and evidence-based deliberative process on proposals that carry far-reaching implications for India's constitutional architecture, electoral framework and governance systems.

Engagement with Diverse Stakeholders

During the visit, the committee will engage with a wide spectrum of stakeholders, including constitutional authorities, elected representatives, political parties (including regional parties), legal experts, administrative institutions, financial and educational bodies, industry and professional organisations, and representatives of civil society. The consultations are intended to capture diverse institutional, regional and sectoral perspectives on the operational, legal, fiscal and administrative dimensions of the proposed reforms.

Nationwide Consultative Exercise Continues

The visit follows earlier rounds of consultations held in five States--Maharashtra, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana and Himachal Pradesh--and the Union Territory of Chandigarh, where the Committee interacted extensively with constitutional functionaries, state leadership, regulatory bodies, Public Sector Undertakings, financial institutions and other eminent stakeholders across sectors.

The committee's continuing nationwide outreach underscores Parliament's commitment to informed deliberation, broad-based consultation and participative engagement on issues central to India's democratic and federal framework.

Background of the Legislation

Earlier in March, the Lok Sabha extended the tenure for the Joint Parliamentary Committee's report on the 'One Nation, One Election Bill', allowing the committee to submit its findings by the first day of the last week of the Monsoon Session in 2026.

The Constitution Amendment Bill was introduced in the Lok Sabha in December 2024. The Bills were sent to the Joint Committee of both Houses for further examination. (ANI)