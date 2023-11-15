Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    One home, 199 members: The world's largest family resides in Mizoram

    Initially headed by Ziona Chana, the household in Baktawang village in the northeastern state of Mizoram, India boasts 199 members, including 38 wives, 89 children with spouses, and 36 grandchildren. Despite Ziona's passing in 2021, the legacy of this unique family structure continues to captivate and inspire.

    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Nov 15, 2023, 4:11 PM IST

    The world's largest family lives in Baktawang village in the northeastern state of Mizoram, India, where they all share a single house. The large family, which was first headed by Ziona Chana, consists of 199 people. Ziona Chana left behind an amazing family structure before he passed away in 2021 at the age of 76 from issues associated with diabetes and high blood pressure. He had 38 wives at the time, 89 children and their spouses, and 36 grandchildren.

    Even after Ziona Chana passed away, the family still resides in their spacious complex nestled up in Baktawang's hills. The unusual communal living arrangement is evidence of this extraordinary family's lasting legacy, as they continue to live together under one roof in spite of the death of their dad.

    The family's presence has turned the mansion, a four-story building in the isolated town, into a popular tourist destination with about 100 rooms.

    Ziona Chana belonged to the "Chana" cult, which was established by his father in 1942 and has hundreds of families. Ziona claimed to have married ten wives in a single year, having wed his first at the age of 17.

    Locals stated he preferred to have seven or eight of them by his side at all times, and they shared a dormitory next to his private bedroom. The huge dining area seems like one big hostel mess when the whole family sits down to dine together.
     

