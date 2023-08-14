Onam Bumper ticket witnesses huge sales; 17.5 lakh tickets sold in two weeks

Thiruvonam Bumper 2023 results will be announced on September 20 by the Directorate of Kerala State Lotteries at 2 pm. The Onam bumper's first prize is a whopping Rs 25 crores.

Thiruvananthapuram: With 17.5 lakh tickets sold out in two weeks, this year's Onam bumper lottery has witnessed a massive sale, which has a first prize of Rs 25 crore. The most number of tickets were sold in Palakkad followed by Thiruvananthapuram. In comparison to the previous year, when 1.5 lakh tickets were sold out on the first day, around 4.5 lakh tickets were sold out on the first day this year, setting a new record.

This year too, the Onam bumper's first prize is Rs 25 crores. The second prize is Rs 1 crore which will be awarded to 20 people each. For the third prize, Rs 50 lakhs each will be awarded to 20 people. The sale of tickets began on July 26. The cost per ticket is Rs 500.

This is the second time in the history of the Onam Thiruvonam Bumper that such a large prize will be given. Onam bumper lottery tickets will be available in 10 series i.e. TA, TB, TC, TD, TE, TG, TH, TJ, TK, TL.

Thiruvonam Bumper 2023 results will be announced on September 20 by the Directorate of Kerala State Lotteries at 2 pm. Kerala Onam Bumper lottery tickets were released on July 24, 2023, by Finance Minister K. Balagopal. It is one of the most eagerly anticipated bumper lotteries held by the Kerala government.

For the government, which is struggling from a financial crisis, the only source of optimism right now is lottery sales. The transport minister wished the finance minister to hit the bumper on his own. The printing of Thiruvonam bumper tickets uses luminous ink to thwart ticket fraud. Last year, there was a complete sell-out of all printed tickets