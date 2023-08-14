Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Onam Bumper ticket witnesses huge sales; 17.5 lakh tickets sold in two weeks

    Thiruvonam Bumper 2023 results will be announced on September 20 by the Directorate of Kerala State Lotteries at 2 pm. The Onam bumper's first prize is a whopping Rs 25 crores.

    Onam Bumper ticket witnesses huge sales; 17.5 lakh tickets sold in two weeks anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Aug 14, 2023, 1:23 PM IST

    Thiruvananthapuram: With 17.5 lakh tickets sold out in two weeks, this year's Onam bumper lottery has witnessed a massive sale, which has a first prize of Rs 25 crore. The most number of tickets were sold in Palakkad followed by Thiruvananthapuram. In comparison to the previous year, when 1.5 lakh tickets were sold out on the first day, around 4.5 lakh tickets were sold out on the first day this year, setting a new record. 

    Also read: Thiruvonam Bumper 2023 results to be announced on September 20; All details HERE

    This year too, the Onam bumper's first prize is Rs 25 crores. The second prize is Rs 1 crore which will be awarded to 20 people each. For the third prize, Rs 50 lakhs each will be awarded to 20 people. The sale of tickets began on July 26. The cost per ticket is Rs 500.

    This is the second time in the history of the Onam Thiruvonam Bumper that such a large prize will be given. Onam bumper lottery tickets will be available in 10 series i.e. TA, TB, TC, TD, TE, TG, TH, TJ, TK, TL.

    Thiruvonam Bumper 2023 results will be announced on September 20 by the Directorate of Kerala State Lotteries at 2 pm. Kerala Onam Bumper lottery tickets were released on July 24, 2023, by Finance Minister K. Balagopal. It is one of the most eagerly anticipated bumper lotteries held by the Kerala government.

    For the government, which is struggling from a financial crisis, the only source of optimism right now is lottery sales. The transport minister wished the finance minister to hit the bumper on his own. The printing of Thiruvonam bumper tickets uses luminous ink to thwart ticket fraud. Last year, there was a complete sell-out of all printed tickets

    Last Updated Aug 14, 2023, 1:23 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kochi Metro announces exclusive ticket discounts for August 15 commuters anr

    Kochi Metro announces exclusive ticket discounts for August 15 commuters; Read

    Know your rights: 12 significant laws every Indian citizen needs to be informed this Independence Day AJR

    Know your rights: 12 significant laws every Indian citizen needs to be informed this Independence Day

    The story of how IAF airlifted over 68,000 soldiers to Ladakh after Galwan Valley clashes

    The story of how IAF airlifted over 68,000 soldiers to Ladakh after Galwan Valley clashes

    Independence Day 2023: Celebrating India and UAE's 'strong, deep and multifaceted' bond snt

    Independence Day 2023: Celebrating India and UAE's 'strong, deep and multifaceted' bond

    From The India Gate Asianet News Network Political Gossip Episode 37

    From the India Gate: Rahul Gandhi's Twenty20 challenge, hands-free bribe and more

    Recent Stories

    Bengaluru: 'Jailer' breaks records; Rajinikanth-starrer gets 1 am, 4 am and 7 am shows vkp

    Bengaluru: 'Jailer' breaks records; Rajinikanth-starrer gets 1 am, 4 am and 7 am shows

    Sherlyn Chopra HOT Photos: Actress shocks fans by flaunting cleavage in BOLD grey bra; see sexy pictures vma

    Sherlyn Chopra HOT Photos: Actress shocks fans by flaunting cleavage in BOLD grey bra; see sexy pictures

    Tulsi to Methi: 5 herbal waters for good health ATG

    Tulsi to Methi: 5 herbal waters for good health

    Football Neymar sets course for Saudi Arabia: Al-Hilal and PSG finalise transfer agreement for Brazilian star osf

    Neymar sets course for Saudi Arabia: Al-Hilal and PSG finalise transfer agreement for Brazilian star

    National financial awareness day: 6 reasons why women must be financially independent LMA

    National financial awareness day: 6 reasons why women must be financially independent

    Recent Videos

    Himachal Pradesh rains: Over 9 dead, several trapped after Shiva temple in Shimla collapses due to landslide WATCH AJR

    HP rains: Over 9 dead, several trapped after Shiva temple in Shimla collapses due to landslide | WATCH

    Video Icon
    History in the making, former J&K DGP on Centre's new CrPC, IPC move

    History in the making, former J&K DGP on Centre's new CrPC, IPC move

    Video Icon
    Captured on CCTV: UP BJP leader shot dead in Moradabad

    Captured on CCTV: UP BJP leader shot dead in Moradabad

    Video Icon
    Watch Golden Retriever's adorable interaction with burglar makes internet buzz AJR

    Watch: Golden Retriever's adorable interaction with burglar makes internet buzz

    Video Icon
    Pakistan trying to revive terrorism in the South Kashmir

    Pakistan trying to revive terrorism in the South Kashmir

    Video Icon