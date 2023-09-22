Onam Bumper 2023 Winner: Lucky winners from Tamil Nadu come together with winning ticket

The lucky winners who won Rs 25 crores of Onam bumper have submitted their tickets to the lottery office on Thursday (Sep 21). The four people who won the lottery brought it to the state lottery office on yesterday afternoon.

Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala State Lottery Department has confirmed that the winners of Kerala Onam Bumper 2023 belongs to Tirupur, Tamil Nadu. The four friends shared the amount for the ticket. The lucky winners who won Rs 25 crores of Onam bumper have submitted their tickets to the lottery office on Thursday (Sep 21). The four people who won the lottery brought it to the state lottery office yesterday afternoon.

The winners were identified as Pandyaraj, Natarajan, Kuppuswamy and Ramaswamy, natives of Tamil Nadu who took the ticket together. The winners has requested to keep their details confidential.

The Government of Kerala on behalf Lottery Department declared "Thiruvonam Bumper BR 93 Result " winners on Wednesday (Sep 20). Onam Bumper BR.93 was drawn at Gorky Bhavan Near Bakery Junction Thiruvananthapuram.

The ticket TE 230662 has got the first prize with jackpot worth Rs 25 crores. The agent named Sheebha S sold the first prize ticket from Palakkad, Walayar. Around 75 lakhs tickets were sold during this Onam bumper season. The maximium number of tickets was sold in Palakkad. Around 11.70 lakhs tickets were sold in Palakkad.

Kerala Onam Bumper lottery tickets were released on July 24, 2023. The second prize were given to 20 people this time with one crore rupees each.50 lakhs each were awarded to 20 people for the third prize. 5 lakh each were awarded for 10 people for the fourth prize. 2 lakh each awarded to 10 people for the fifth prize.

Now after the tax deductions, the first prize winner will roughly get Rs 15 crores 75 lakhs. The state government said that ticket sales breaks last year's record of 66 lakh.

The Onam bumper lottery sponsored by the Kerala government, which offers the greatest lottery reward in the nation, has increased its value this year by awarding more than 5.3 lakh prizes, up from almost four lakh the year before. The prize money awarded to the winners will be subject to a deduction of 37%.

The winners from other states should submit their winning tickets to the directorate of state lotteries. Damaged tickets are not eligible for the prize. A ticket can receive only one prize in the respective number, which is the highest. Income tax and other taxes will be deducted from the prize money. Thiruvananthapuram is the legal jurisdiction of the Kerala Lottery