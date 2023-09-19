Onam Bumper 2023 Lottery Result: Do you know how much the first prize winner will take home?

The Thiruvonam Bumper Lottery BR-93 results will be announced on Wednesday (Sep 20). The first prize is a whopping Rs 25 crores. The Kerala State Government Lotteries Department will conduct the draw in Thiruvananthapuram at 2 pm.

Even though Kerala's Onam celebrations are almost over, the excitement for the festival is continuing as the state government's Onam bumper lottery ticket results will be declared on Wednesday (Sep 20). The Kerala State Government Lotteries Department launched the Thiruvonam Bumper 2023 (BR-93) lottery and with the Bumper prize money of 25 Crore. The results will be declared at 2 pm at Gorky Bhavan in the state's capital Thiruvananthapuram.

The first prize of the Onam bumper is a whopping Rs 25 crore, the highest prize money in the history of Kerala. The second prize is Rs 1 crore each for 20 winners. The third prize is Rs 50 lakhs each for 20 people. Now after the tax deductions, the first prize winner will roughly get Rs 15 crores 75 lakhs. The state government expects that ticket sales may break last year's record of 66 lakh.

The Onam bumper lottery sponsored by the Kerala government, which offers the greatest lottery reward in the nation, has increased its value this year by awarding more than 5.3 lakh prizes, up from almost four lakh the year before.

How to claim the prize?

Within 30 days of the draw, the lottery prize winner has to hand over their winning ticket together with every necessary document. Prizes up to Rs. 1 lakh can be claimed at the corresponding District Lottery Offices. Prize-winning tickets over Rs. 1 lakh must be surrendered to the Director of State Lotteries together with the accompanying documents once the prize winner's signature, name, and address are written on the reverse of the ticket.

1. A claim application along with a Photostat copy of both sides of the ticket, self-attested.

2. Two Passport-size photographs of the prize-winner duly attested by a Gazetted Officer/Notary.

3. A receipt for the prize money in the prescribed form affixing a revenue stamp worth Rs.1/- with the full address of the prize winner (download).

4. If the prize winner is a minor, a Guardianship certificate from a competent authority.

5. In case of joint claims, one of the prize-winners should be authorized to receive the prize money and a ‘Joint Declaration in stamp paper worth Rs. 50/- should be executed.

6. Self-attested copies of the PAN Card.

7. Attested document to prove identity ( Attested copy of Ration Card, Driving License, Passport, Election ID Card, etc)

8. A copy of the bank passbook with the IFSC code and account number of the winner, etc. should be submitted along with the winning ticket.

The winners from other states should submit their winning tickets to the directorate of state lotteries. Damaged tickets are not eligible for the prize. A ticket can receive only one prize in the respective number, which is the highest. Income tax and other taxes will be deducted from the prize money. Thiruvananthapuram is the legal jurisdiction of the Kerala Lottery.

The first prize of the Onam Bumper 2022 was an auto driver from Sreevaraham in Thiruvananthapuram. As per the Kerala lottery, Anoop had ticket number TJ 750605 which gave him Rs 25 crore.

