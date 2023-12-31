Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    On New Year's eve, Rahul and Sonia Gandhi share recipe for their homemade orange marmalade (WATCH)

    The video shared by Rahul Gandhi on the last day of 2023, shows the mother-son duo engage in a banter while they make the orange marmalade.  “Orange marmalade is my Mum's favorite Jam and Priyanka has perfected the recipe over time. Now it's my turn to fill these delightful jars of joy." Rahul Gandhi captioned the video.
     

    On New Years eve Rahul and Sonia Gandhi share recipe for their homemade orange marmalade WATCH gcw
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Dec 31, 2023, 5:35 PM IST

    As 2023 came to an end, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and his mother Sonia Gandhi celebrated the day by cooking orange marmalade at home with fresh fruit plucked from their kitchen garden. The recipe belongs to Rahul Gandhi's sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

    Rahul Gandhi posted a five-minute video of the marmalade-making process on his YouTube page, under the banner of the Bharat Jodo Yatra, or march for a united India.

    Sonia Gandhi also talked about how, decades ago, she learned to adapt to eating Indian food. "When I came here, it took me time to adjust to the Indian flavours, especially the chillies," remarked Sonia Gandhi.

    Also Read | Delhi Police's advisory for New Year's eve with Bollywood twist goes viral; Check out

    The video starts with the two Gandhis walking to their kitchen garden with a wicker basket to pluck the fruit. "Mum, why do you have to cut it anyway? Why can't you just pluck it?" Rahul Gandhi said as he cut the fruit from its stalks in the garden. They must be fully ripe, according to Sonia Gandhi. She went on, "This is actually Priyanka's recipe."

    Soon after, they both entered the clean simple kitchen and got to work on the oranges. "If BJP people want to get the jam, they can get it too. What do you say, mummy?" Rahul Gandhi said. "They will throw it at us," Sonia Gandhi replied, and both broke out in laughter.

    Later in the clip, while they waited for the oranges to boil, Sonia Gandhi expressed how much her own intransigence irritates Rahul.  In the video, Sonia Gandhi also discussed her favourite aspect of her son Rahul Gandhi, stating that he is really kind.

    Once the marmalade was prepared, they placed it in little jars and attached a brown paper note that said, "With love, from Sonia and Rahul."

    Also Read | Breakthrough in pediatric cancer treatment: India's first chemotherapy syrup to benefit 10,000 kids a year

    Last Updated Dec 31, 2023, 5:35 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Bihar 8 arrested after police busts job scam offering money to impregnate women gcw

    Bihar: 8 arrested after police busts job scam offering money to 'impregnate' women

    Delhi Police advisory for New Years eve with bollywood twist goes viral Check out gcw

    Delhi Police's advisory for New Year's eve with Bollywood twist goes viral; Check out

    Blast near Israel embassy: Delhi Police intensifies probe, transfer case to Special Cell snt

    Blast near Israel embassy: Delhi Police intensifies probe, transfers case to Special Cell

    Kerala: CM Pinarayi Vijayan extends New Year wishes to Keralites all over the world rkn

    Kerala: CM Pinarayi Vijayan extends New Year wishes to Keralites all over the world

    Breakthrough in pediatric cancer treatment: India's first chemotherapy syrup to benefit 10,000 kids a year snt

    Breakthrough in pediatric cancer treatment: India's first chemotherapy syrup to benefit 10,000 kids a year

    Recent Stories

    Watch: Arbaaz Khan proposes Sshura Khan on his knees, unseen proposal video goes viral RKK

    Watch: Arbaaz Khan proposes Sshura Khan on his knees, unseen proposal video goes viral

    Tennis Rafael Nadal faces doubles defeat in Brisbane International comeback match osf

    Rafael Nadal faces doubles defeat in Brisbane International comeback match

    Bihar 8 arrested after police busts job scam offering money to impregnate women gcw

    Bihar: 8 arrested after police busts job scam offering money to 'impregnate' women

    Oats vs Dalia: What is more beneficial for health? rkn

    Oats vs Dalia: What is more beneficial for health?

    football Erik ten Hag reveals the real reason behind Manchester United's disappointing 2023 season osf

    Erik ten Hag reveals the real reason behind Manchester United's disappointing 2023 season

    Recent Videos

    Heartwarming Video: PM Modi meets Meera PM Ujjwala Yojana beneficiary number 10 crore

    Heartwarming Video: When PM Modi had tea with Meera and her family in Ayodhya (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Watch Samantha Ruth Prabhu shows strength in intense gym session; powers through heavy lifting SHG

    Watch: Samantha Ruth Prabhu shows strength in intense gym session; powers through heavy lifting

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir Residents and devotees thank PM Modi for bringing 'Ram Rajya' to Ayodhya (WATCH)

    PM Modi has brought Ram Rajya to Ayodhya: Residents (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Kannada activists stage protest urging inclusion of Kannada in signboards across Bengaluru (WATCH) vkp

    Kannada activists stage protest urging inclusion of Kannada in signboards across Bengaluru (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    When Santa Claus visited the elderly in Bengaluru, Salem and Mysuru (WATCH)

    When Santa Claus visited the elderly in Bengaluru, Salem and Mysuru (WATCH)

    Video Icon