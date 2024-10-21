On camera, Samajwadi MP Ram Gopal Yadav abuses CJI over Babri verdict, viral video sparks huge row (WATCH)

Samajwadi Party MP Ram Gopal Yadav on Monday triggered a massive controversy when he abused Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud, reacting to the latter's 'prayed to God' remark in reference to the Ayodhya dispute.

Senior Samajwadi Party leader and Rajya Sabha MP, Ram Gopal Yadav, on Monday sparked a controversy when he abused Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud, reacting to the latter's 'prayed to God' remark in reference to handling of the Babri Masjid case. In response to Chandrachud’s earlier comments, where the Chief Justice recalled grappling with the Ayodhya verdict and seeking divine intervention, Yadav’s retort was anything but subtle.

"I dont want to comment on this but Jab bhooto ko zinda karte ho, murdo ko to bhoot ban jate hai aur janta ke peeche padh jate hai... tamam chu**ye ye is tarah ki bat karte hai.. should I take notice of them" (When you try to resurrect the dead, they come back to haunt you,” Yadav quipped. “Do you still see the Babri mosque and the temple? Leave it. Many others keep talking about such things—should I start paying attention to all of them?)

Yadav didn’t stop there. He accused certain forces of orchestrating communal violence, dismissing recent events in Bahraich as a “manufactured” incident rather than a spontaneous riot.

What did CJI say on Ayodhya dispute

Chief Justice Chandrachud, at a prior event in Pune, had reflected on his time deliberating the Babri Masjid-Ram Janmabhoomi dispute, admitting to seeking divine guidance during those tense months.

"Very often we have cases (to adjudicate), but we don't arrive at a solution. Something similar happened during the Ayodhya (Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid dispute) which was in front of me for three months," CJI Chandrachud said.

"I sat before the deity and told you must find a solution. Believe me, if you have faith, God will always find a way," he added.

The Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid dispute was a long-standing legal and political issue over whether the 16th-century Mughal mosque was built after demolishing a temple on the site, which is claimed to be the birthplace of Lord Ram.

