'No mother has fed, nurtured as such to oppress Muslims': Samajwadi Party MLA Abbu Azmi sparks row (WATCH)

Samajwadi Party leader Abbu Azmi, recently stirred a wave of controversy after a video of him delivering a fiery and provocative speech surfaced on social media. Azmi, an MLA from Mankhurd, Mumbai, was addressing a rally in the presence of Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav when he seemed to issue a veiled threat to the Hindu community while emphasizing the growing political power of Muslims.

In the viral clip, Azmi pointed towards Akhilesh Yadav and confidently declared, "We are two MLAs, but we need six to eight more. The day we have that, nobody's mother has nurtured a person capable of oppressing Muslims." The statement, laced with aggression, insinuated that once the Muslim community achieved more political representation, any injustice or oppression against them would be met with strong resistance.

Azmi’s rhetoric did not stop there. He vowed to lay down his life for the nation, asserting his unwavering commitment to fight for his people, yet also stating that he would never bow down to anyone. “This is my promise,” he declared passionately, “I can lay my life for this nation, but I can never bow down in front of anyone.”

The video has since gone viral, drawing attention to the increasingly volatile political environment in Maharashtra, where identity politics and communal tensions often flare.

The presence of Akhilesh Yadav at the rally has only added to the controversy, with many targeting him and wondering about his stance on the incendiary remarks made by Azmi.

As the leader of the Samajwadi Party, Yadav’s silence during the MLA’s inflammatory speech has been interpreted by some as tacit approval of the divisive message.

