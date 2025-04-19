A government school teacher in Madhya Pradesh's Katni district was suspended after a video showing him allegedly making minor students drink liquor went viral.

A government school teacher in Madhya Pradesh's Katni district was suspended after a video showing him allegedly making minor students drink liquor went viral.

The teacher, identified as Lal Naveen Pratap Singh, was captured on video casually seated among a group of minor students in a closed room, pouring them alcohol into cups and even instructing them on how to consume it.

“Mix water before drinking,” Singh can be heard advising the children in the video.

The disturbing footage quickly went viral and found its way to district officials.

Acting on the orders of the District Collector, District Education Officer OP Singh suspended the teacher with immediate effect.

An official statement revealed that Singh’s suspension falls under the Madhya Pradesh Civil Services (Conduct) Rules. He has been charged with gross misconduct, promoting underage drinking, and bringing disgrace to the noble profession of teaching.

“This is a clear violation of professional ethics and an utter shame for the education system,” an official added.