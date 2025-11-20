A nine-year-old boy was killed and several others were injured after a Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) bus lost control and rammed into passengers at the platform area of the Sinnar bus stand on November 19.

The horrifying incident, captured on CCTV, shows passengers waiting at the depot running for safety as the bus moves uncontrollably toward the platform.

Prima facie, the incident occurred due to the brake failure when the driver was parking the vehicle at a platform and lost control.

The deceased boy, identified as Adarsh Borhade, was standing on the platform with his mother, Gauri Borhade (30), and other passengers. The injured are receiving treatment at a nearby hospital.

Meanwhile, the bus driver has been detained, police said.