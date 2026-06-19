On his 56th birthday, Rahul Gandhi publicly thanked Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin, stressing their "shared resolve" amid reported tensions within the INDIA bloc following the state's assembly election results. He also thanked PM Modi for his wishes.

Gandhi Reassures Key Ally Amidst Alliance Tensions

On his 56th birthday, Leader of the Opposition (LoP) Rahul Gandhi took to social media to signal the continuation of a key political partnership, thanking Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin and emphasising their "shared resolve" to protect democratic values.

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The public message arrives at a sensitive juncture for the opposition bloc. While the DMK remains a cornerstone partner of the INDIA coalition, tensions have simmered following the recent Tamil Nadu Assembly elections. Although the Congress contested the polls as part of the DMK-led alliance, the alliance ultimately fell short of a majority. Following the results, the Congress extended support to the TVK, which emerged as the single largest party with 108 seats, to form the government, a move that has reportedly caused unease within the DMK ranks.

In his post on X, Gandhi sought to reassure the alliance, writing: "Thank you, Thiru M.K. Stalin, for your warm wishes. Our shared resolve to defend the idea of India, our Constitution, and federalism will continue to guide us - this is the fight for the very soul of our democracy, and we will wage it together, until we win."

Thank you for your wishes Prime Minister @narendramodi ji. https://t.co/i7hEZG0mOT — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) June 19, 2026

Birthday Wishes Across Political Aisle

The birthday acknowledgements extended across the political aisle, reflecting the formal courtesies typical of India's parliamentary culture. Gandhi thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who had earlier wished him good health and a long life in a post on X.

"Thank you for your wishes Prime Minister @narendramodiji," he wrote in a post on X.

Thank you for your wishes Prime Minister @narendramodi ji. https://t.co/i7hEZG0mOT — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) June 19, 2026

Earlier, Prime Minister Modi extended birthday greetings to Rahul Gandhi and prayed for the Congress leader's good health and long life. "Best wishes to the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Shri Rahul Gandhi Ji, on his birthday. Praying for his good health and long life," PM Modi wrote.

Gratitude Towards Party Leadership and Workers

Congress leader also expressed gratitude to Congress National President Mallikarjun Kharge for his birthday wishes, saying the support of party leaders and workers was a source of strength for him.

"Thank you, Kharge ji, our Congress President, our leaders, and my dear Babbar Sher karyakartas, for the warm birthday wishes. Your love and your commitment to the ideals of the Congress are my source of strength," Gandhi wrote in a post on X.

Thank you, Kharge ji, our Congress President, our leaders, and my dear Babbar Sher karyakartas, for the warm birthday wishes. Your love and your commitment to the ideals of the Congress is my source of strength. And to my brothers and sisters across the country: thank you for… https://t.co/iFX11km0mR — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) June 19, 2026

"And to my brothers and sisters across the country: thank you for your affection. It means more to me than I can say. It is our collective resolve to keep raising the voice of every Indian, to fight injustice, and to keep working for the unity and progress of the country we love," the post read.

Rahul Gandhi's Political Journey

Rahul Gandhi was born on June 19, 1970, at Holy Family Hospital in the national capital and was the first of two children born to Rajiv Gandhi, who later served as the 6th prime minister of India, and Sonia Gandhi, who went on to become the Congress president.

He is currently serving as the 12th LoP in Lok Sabha and as a member of the lower house for Uttar Pradesh's Rae Bareli constituency since June 2024. He was earlier represented the constituency of Wayanad, Kerala, from 2019 to 2024, and Amethi, Uttar Pradesh, from 2004 to 2019. Gandhi served as the party president of Congress from December 2017 to July 2019.