BJP's Sunil Sharma criticized J&K CM Omar Abdullah's meeting with NC MLAs, calling it a 'loyalty floor test' due to paranoia. Abdullah said the off-site meet at Dachigam was to take stock of his government's 19-month rule.

BJP leader calls NC meet a 'loyalty floor test'

Leader of Opposition in the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Sunil Sharma on Wednesday criticised the meeting of National Conference (NC) legislators in Srinagar, alleging that Chief Minister Omar Abdullah is conducting a floor test to check if his government is alive in the Union territory. Speaking to reporters, Sharma asserted that the Chief Minister is worried about support within his own party. The BJP leader further asserted that Omar Abdullah has developed a permanent paranoia that his government is on the verge of collapse.

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"Omar Abdullah is not holding a meeting; he is conducting a floor test. He is haunted by nightmares at night that he might lose an MLA, so he calls a meeting the very next morning. Today it felt strange that they went to Dachigam. They had claimed from here that they would trigger a political cloudburst in Jammu and Kashmir. So, is holding a picnic in Dachigam their so-called bombshell? How shameless these statements are! It makes me wonder if this Chief Minister is just a small child, given the way he speaks and then goes off to enjoy a picnic. They have gone to Dachigam to feast, while the public of Jammu and Kashmir is desperately longing for basic necessities like schools, electricity, and water. Mark my words, they are living in luxury in Dachigam, and this is not a routine meeting but a loyalty floor test to check if his government is still alive. They will again conduct floor tests because he has developed a permanent paranoia that his government is on the verge of collapsing," said Sharma.

Omar Abdullah terms it a stock-taking exercise

Sharma's remarks came after Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Wednesday took National Conference (NC) legislators to the off-limits forest destination of Dachigam in Srinagar to analyse 19 months of the party's rule in the Union Territory (UT).

"We are off for an off-site to spend the day taking stock of the last 19 months - the good, the not so good & everything in between," said Omar Abdullah.

Earlier in the day, around 45 legislators, including 42 elected representatives of the NC, assembled at the residence of Chief Minister Omar Abdullah. The Chief Minister provided special vehicles to drive the legislators to Dachigam, where most of the lawmakers remained offline.

Responding to allegations of shifting the meeting's venue at the last moment to Chashma Shahi from his Gupkar residence, the Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister said that he intended to conduct an off-site meeting. He had made all arrangements days in advance at the original location.

"I'm sorry to disappoint you but it has NOT "been shifted at the last moment". It was always my intention to conduct this meeting off-site and all arrangements have been made, days in advance, at the location originally chosen by me," added Omar Abdullah. (ANI)