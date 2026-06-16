Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla inaugurated the Viksit Bharat Youth Parliament 2026, urging youth to draw inspiration from the Constitution to realise the vision of India becoming a developed country. He hailed India's democratic journey and traditions.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Tuesday inaugurated the Viksit Bharat Youth Parliament 2026 event and urged youth to draw inspiration from the Constitution to realise the vision of India becoming a developed country.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

The Speaker hailed the Constitution of India as the world's largest and a definitive guiding document for all citizens, urging the youth to draw inspiration from the historic venue as they deliberate on the roadmap for a Viksit Bharat. The event was organised by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports in collaboration with Parliamentary Research & Training Institute for Democracies (PRIDE) of Lok Sabha Secretariat, today at the historic Central Hall of Samvidhan Sadan.

Youth's Role in Viksit Bharat

Addressing young participants assembled from across the nation, the Speaker reminded them that they were standing in the very Hall that symbolizes India's great democratic traditions. Highlighting the massive scale of youth engagement in India's democratic process, Birla noted that over 5 million youth are now actively associated with the Youth Parliament programme. He emphasized that the diverse gathering--transcending states, languages, and cultural backgrounds--is united by a singular resolve: realizing the vision of a Viksit Bharat.

Noting that the onus for realizing the dream of Viksit Bharat 2047 rests on the youth, he lauded the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports for steering the nation's youth toward constructive nation-building, adding that the platform serves as a vital incubator for democratic values, dialogue, and leadership.

India's Deep-Rooted Democratic Traditions

Asserting that democracy is deeply embedded in the very fabric of India's work culture and ancient traditions, Lok Sabha Speaker stated that the nation's democratic journey remains unparalleled globally. Speaking on India's resilience, he highlighted how the country successfully emerged as the world's largest democracy post-Independence despite its immense diversity. He noted that India's democratic systems are not imported concepts but have evolved since antiquity through ancient Sabhas and Samitis, paving the way for 75 years of continuously strengthening public participation and robust institutional growth.

Guiding Principles of the Indian Constitution

Birla lauded the visionary architects of the Indian Constitution for guaranteeing equal rights to all citizens from the very inception of the Republic. Speaking on the core tenets of the nation's founding document, he emphasized that it uniquely embeds the principles of equality, justice, and equal opportunity for every section of society. He specifically highlighted India's immediate adoption of universal adult franchise as a historic milestone, noting that unlike many nations where women received the right to vote much later, India chose absolute equality right from the outset.

Rising Role of Youth and Women in Nation-Building

Hailing India's youth as the nation's core engine of innovation, Shri Birla stated that the next generation possesses the unique energy and "new resolve" required to transform the country. He placed special emphasis on the rapidly increasing footprint of women in leadership roles globally and domestically. From science and technology to agriculture and national security, he observed that women are breaking traditional barriers and driving social transformation.

Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam: A Decisive Step

He noted that this inclusive surge in democratic and economic participation is vital for the country's ongoing nation-building process. He further hailed India's quiet revolution in grassroots governance, revealing that women's participation in local bodies has reached a historic 50 percent across several states. Birla termed the landmark Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam a decisive next step to mirror this success at the highest legislative levels. He asserted that the Act will permanently solidify women's representation within the Lok Sabha and State Legislative Assemblies, transforming India's political landscape from the ground up.

A Call for Democratic Responsibility

He noted that India's unique social fabric--steeped in morality, spirituality, and democratic dialogue--naturally equips young citizens for public life, urging them to channel their innovation and spirit of service to steer the country toward unprecedented global heights. He reminded the participants that true leadership lies in empathy and absolute accountability toward the citizens they seek to represent. The Speaker hoped that the assembly of young leaders within the sacred walls of Samvidhan Sadan would ignite a powerful flame of democratic responsibility in the hearts of the next generation. (ANI)