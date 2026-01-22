Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla urged political parties to ensure a smooth Budget Session, calling for dialogue over disruption. Speaking at the 86th AIPOC, he announced a 'National Legislative Index' and a resolution for 30 minimum sittings for states.

Om Birla Urges Smooth Budget Session, End to Disruptions

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Wednesday said that political parties should keep politics aside and work for the smooth functioning of the Budget Session of Parliament. He expressed his view during an interaction with the media at the conclusion of the 86th All India Presiding Officers' Conference (AIPOC), held at the Uttar Pradesh Vidhan Bhavan, Lucknow.

Responding to a question on ensuring smooth conduct of proceedings during the forthcoming Budget Session, the Lok Sabha Speaker said that continuous planned disruptions and disturbances in the House are not appropriate for the country's democracy. When disruptions take place in the House, the greatest loss is suffered by the citizens. We must strengthen the culture of Discussion and Dialogue, not Disruption. He appealed to leaders and Members of all political parties to cooperate in ensuring the smooth functioning of the House and said that in a democracy, the people are supreme, and our accountability towards the public is not only during elections, but every day and every moment.

Birla said that Presiding Officers are not merely those who conduct proceedings, but they are the sentinels of the Constitution and the custodians of democratic decorum. Their impartiality, sensitivity and firmness determine the direction of the House.

86th AIPOC Concludes with Key Resolutions

The 86th All India Presiding Officers' Conference (AIPOC), held at the Uttar Pradesh Vidhan Bhavan, Lucknow, from January 19 to 21, 2026, concluded successfully today. At the concluding session of the Conference, the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, the Speaker of the Lok Sabha, the Deputy Chairman of the Rajya Sabha, the Chairman of the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council, and the Speaker of the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly addressed the gathering.

'National Legislative Index' and More Sittings Proposed

In his valedictory address, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla said that a 'National Legislative Index' will be prepared to make Legislatures more effective, people-oriented and accountable, which would facilitate a healthy competition among the legislatures, enhance the quality of dialogue and efficiency among Legislatures across the country. He also informed that a committee has been constituted in this regard.

Birla said that a minimum of 30 sittings per year should be ensured in State Legislatures so that the Legislatures can become an effective platform for the expression of people's aspirations. The more the House functions, the more meaningful, serious and result-oriented discussions will be possible.

Six Resolutions for a Stronger Democracy

Birla said that a total of six important resolutions were adopted at the 86th All India Presiding Officers' Conference. Resolution No. 1 - All Presiding Officers will re-dedicate themselves to the conduct of proceedings of their respective Legislatures, so as to contribute towards achieving the national goal of 'Viksit Bharat' by the year 2047. Resolution No. 2 - By building consensus among all political parties, a minimum of thirty (30) sittings per year should be held in State Legislative bodies, and the time and resources available for legislative work should be used constructively and effectively, so that democratic institutions can remain accountable to the people. Resolution No. 3 - The use of technology to enhance the ease of legislative work will be continuously strengthened, so that effective engagement between the people and their Legislatures can be established and meaningful participatory governance can be ensured. Resolution No. 4 - To continue providing exemplary leadership to all institutions of participatory governance, so that the nation's democratic traditions and values become deeper and stronger. Resolution No. 5 - To continuously support capacity building of Members of Parliament and Members of Legislative Assemblies in the effective use of digital technology and to strengthen research and analytical support to ensure effective participation of public representatives in debates and discussions in Legislatures. Resolution No. 6 - To create a 'National Legislative Index' for objective evaluation and comparative assessment (benchmarking) of the performance of legislative bodies based on objective parameters, to establish a conducive environment for promoting healthy competition with greater accountability in public interest.

Focus on Accountability and Participation

In the plenary sessions of the three-day Conference, discussions were held on three major themes in the presence of Lok Sabha Speaker Shri Om Birla, such as Leveraging technology for transparent, efficient and citizen-centric legislative processes, Capacity building of legislators to enhance efficiency and strengthen democratic governance and Accountability of Legislatures towards the people.

At the Conference, 36 Presiding Officers from 24 States and Union Territories of the country participated. Thus, in terms of participation, the 86th AIPOC has been the largest Conference so far.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla said that platforms such as the All India Presiding Officers' Conference promote cooperation among democratic institutions, strengthen mutual coordination, and help make governance more effective.

Birla expressed gratitude to the Government of Uttar Pradesh, the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly, the Legislative Council, the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha Secretariats, as well as all participating Presiding Officers and delegates for the successful organisation of the Conference.

The 86th All India Presiding Officers' Conference (AIPOC) has proved to be a significant milestone in the direction of making Indian parliamentary democracy more robust, accountable and people-centric.