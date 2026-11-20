Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla addressed the Defence Estates Organisation's centenary, advocating for AI and digital tools to secure defence land, prevent encroachments, and preserve the unique heritage of military cantonments across India.

Om Birla Calls for Modern Tech to Manage Defence Estates and Land

New Delhi [India], November 20 (ANI): Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Friday called upon the Defence Estates Organisation to strengthen the management and protection of defence land through modern technology, digitisation, and Artificial Intelligence (AI). Addressing the centenary celebrations of the Defence Estates Organisation in New Delhi, he emphasised that securing defence assets, curbing encroachments, and ensuring timely land availability for the operational needs of the Armed Forces must remain top priorities.

According to the release, highlighting the scale of the organisation’s mandate in managing and safeguarding more than 1.7 million acres of defence land, Birla underlined that accurate, secure, and accessible land records are vital for effective governance. He commended the digital upgrades already underway and noted that AI and emerging technologies will help address both present operational demands and long-term administrative challenges.

Pointing to encroachment on defence land as a key concern, Birla appreciated the organisation's efforts to protect properties and carry out accurate surveys and measurements, while taking care to avoid unnecessary disputes or hardship for civilians. He also stressed that timely access to land and conducive conditions for defence establishments and personnel are essential to national security.

Speaking on the historical and ecological value of cantonments, Birla noted that their original character, green cover, forests, and heritage must be protected as they adapt to modern needs. Development, he cautioned, should be planned thoughtfully so that the distinct identity of military cantonments is preserved amid rapid urban growth. He lauded the organisation's civic initiatives for cantonment residents—including schools, healthcare facilities, computer education, skill training, water conservation and recycling, and environmental protection—and called for sustained engagement with civil society to respond to evolving community needs.

Emphasising institutional continuity, Om Birla encouraged officers and staff to study the laws, rules, and administrative frameworks built over the past century, and to learn from former officers. Pairing this institutional wisdom with the technical agility of younger personnel, he said, will build stronger systems for the future.

Om Birla observed that as the Defence Estates Organisation enters its second century, the focus must be on building an institution that combines its rich legacy with a forward-looking vision. The Lok Sabha Speaker expressed confidence that, through innovation, transparency, technological advancement and a renewed commitment to public service, the Organisation will continue to safeguard the nation’s valuable defence land, strengthen the operational preparedness of the Armed Forces and preserve the unique heritage of its cantonments. He called upon all officers and employees to carry this responsibility forward with dedication, foresight and a shared sense of national purpose. (ANI)