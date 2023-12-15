Old woman beating incident: Daughter-in-law to be produced in court today

The accused in beating an old woman at her home has been charged with several sections of the IPC including an attempt to murder. Eliamma, the old woman said that her daughter-in-law had been assaulting her for the last six years.

Kollam: A video surfaced where an old woman was being beaten by a young woman at her home in Kollam on Thursday. Following this, the police identified the origin and the accused in the video and took them into custody yesterday evening. The police said that the footage was from Kollam, where a daughter-in-law was beating an old woman at her home while watching TV.

Kerala: Video of old lady being beaten inside home goes viral; WATCH

The accused, Manjumol, will be produced in court today. The accused has been charged with several sections of the IPC including an attempt to murder. Eliamma, the old woman said that her daughter-in-law had been assaulting her for the last six years. She said that Manju locked her in the house, and also her son Jace. Even if she falls on the ground after being beaten, she will kick and beat her. Eliamma Varghese told Asianet News that both the children of Manju Mol are under the care of the Child Welfare Committee.

The footage of the beating that took place a year ago surfaced on social media the other day. The beating took place inside the house in front of the children.

Following the prior incident, Manju again beat the old lady yesterday evening. The complaint alleges that the victim, 80-year-old Eliamma Varghese, was physically assaulted, including being punched in the face and chest, kicked on her hand with a shod foot, and suffered a broken hand from beating with a wire. Eliamma Varghese, with the assistance of a panchayat member, filed a police complaint. The police then arrested Manjumol Thomas, a higher secondary teacher from her home.