Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Old woman beating incident: Daughter-in-law to be produced in court today

    The accused in beating an old woman at her home has been charged with several sections of the IPC including an attempt to murder. Eliamma, the old woman said that her daughter-in-law had been assaulting her for the last six years.

    Old woman beating incident: Daughter-in-law to be produced in court today rkn
    Author
    Rashmi Kuttan
    First Published Dec 15, 2023, 11:00 AM IST

    Kollam: A video surfaced where an old woman was being beaten by a young woman at her home in Kollam on Thursday. Following this, the police identified the origin and the accused in the video and took them into custody yesterday evening. The police said that the footage was from Kollam, where a daughter-in-law was beating an old woman at her home while watching TV.

    Kerala: Video of old lady being beaten inside home goes viral; WATCH

    The accused, Manjumol, will be produced in court today. The accused has been charged with several sections of the IPC including an attempt to murder. Eliamma, the old woman said that her daughter-in-law had been assaulting her for the last six years. She said that Manju locked her in the house, and also her son Jace. Even if she falls on the ground after being beaten, she will kick and beat her.  Eliamma Varghese told Asianet News that both the children of Manju Mol are under the care of the Child Welfare Committee.

    The footage of the beating that took place a year ago surfaced on social media the other day. The beating took place inside the house in front of the children. 

    Following the prior incident, Manju again beat the old lady yesterday evening. The complaint alleges that the victim, 80-year-old Eliamma Varghese, was physically assaulted, including being punched in the face and chest, kicked on her hand with a shod foot, and suffered a broken hand from beating with a wire. Eliamma Varghese, with the assistance of a panchayat member, filed a police complaint. The police then arrested Manjumol Thomas, a higher secondary teacher from her home.

    Last Updated Dec 15, 2023, 11:00 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Parliament security breach: Delhi Police Special Cell to take accused to premises, recreate scene AJR

    Parliament security breach: Delhi Police Special Cell to take accused to premises, recreate scene

    Kerala to borrow Rs 2000 crore as Centre increases borrowing limit anr

    Kerala to borrow Rs 2000 crore as Centre increases borrowing limit

    Kerala: Kozhikode ranked among top 10 safest cities in India rkn

    Kerala: Kozhikode ranked among top 10 safest cities in India

    Kerala Lottery Results Nirmal NR-359 December 15 2023: Check today's winning ticket, prize structure and more anr

    Kerala Lottery Results Nirmal NR-359 December 15 2023: Check today's winning ticket, prize structure and more

    Security breach at Parliament: Did the planning begin from Mysuru? vkp

    Security breach at Parliament: Did the planning begin from Mysuru?

    Recent Stories

    Apple is going to make your stolen iPhones hard to break for thieves Report gcw

    Apple is going to make your stolen iPhones hard to break for thieves: Report

    Animal Kerala box office collection: Did Ranbir Kapoor, Bobby Deol's film achieve hit status in Kerala? anr

    Animal Kerala box office collection: Did Ranbir Kapoor, Bobby Deol's film achieve hit status in Kerala?

    Deepika Padukone, sister Anisha offer prays at Tirumala temple ahead of 'Fighter' release RKK

    Deepika Padukone, sister Anisha offer prays at Tirumala temple ahead of 'Fighter' release

    Fight Club review: Is Lokesh Kanagaraj-Vijay Kumar's action film a HIT or MISS? Read here RBA

    Fight Club review: Is Lokesh Kanagaraj-Vijay Kumar's action film a HIT or MISS? Read here

    Parliament security breach: Delhi Police Special Cell to take accused to premises, recreate scene AJR

    Parliament security breach: Delhi Police Special Cell to take accused to premises, recreate scene

    Recent Videos

    Brand Bengaluru exposed: Another white-topping road collapses near Ulsoor Lake, Traffic diverted (WATCH) vkp

    Brand Bengaluru exposed: Another white-topping road collapses near Ulsoor Lake, Traffic diverted (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Meet Captain Fatima Wasim, the first woman medical officer posted at world's highesr battlefield Siachen

    Meet Captain Fatima Wasim, the 1st woman medical officer posted at world’s highest battlefield Siachen (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Liberating PoK the only unfinished agenda now: VHP chief Alok Kumar after SC verdict on Article 370

    Liberating PoK the only unfinished agenda now: VHP chief Alok Kumar after SC verdict on Article 370 (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Exclusive MasterChef India 8': Winner Mohammed Aashiq reveals his favourite cuisine [WATCH]

    'Exclusive MasterChef India 8': Winner Mohammed Aashiq reveals his favourite cuisine [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Exclusive 'MasterChef India 8': Mohammed Aashiq gives a sneak peak on his journey of winning the coveted title ATG

    Exclusive 'MasterChef India 8': Mohammed Aashiq gives a sneak peak on his journey of winning the coveted title

    Video Icon