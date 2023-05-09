Officials check NEET aspirants' bra strap, asked to swap clothes with kin; check details

A candidate who took the exam from HMC Education Centre, Hindmotor, Bengal, took to social media to report his experience. He said several candidates were asked to "change their pants" or "open their inner wear".

At least two incidents involving NEET exam centres have come to light, one in West Bengal and one in Maharashtra, where applicants claim, they were instructed to take off their clothes and either wear them inside out or swap them with their parents.

According to reports, the instances were reported on social media by students or brought to light by concerned parents who complained to the authorities. Anxious medical college aspirants who were told that they had not adhered to the dress code mandated by the National Testing Agency (NTA), had to comply with a last-minute change in attire. Some rushed to nearby shops to purchase an alternative to trousers with pockets while others swapped jeans for leggings worn by their parents.

It is reportedly said that some of the students have complained to the NTA which conducted the undergraduate National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2023 on Sunday at 4,000 centres for over 2 million candidates.

The NTA had also said it would issue "comprehensive instructions" to staff at exam centres to be mindful of sensitivities involved in frisking female candidates. Many candidates took to social media to report about the way "bra straps" were checked and "inner wear was asked to be opened" for frisking.

"Boys had to change their shirts with their father's. Some went inside in inner wear at the last moment because their pants were not allowed," he alleged.

However, the HMC Education Centre's principal, Sonita Roy, said students who came wearing pants with pockets were asked to change as the attire was against the mandated dress code.