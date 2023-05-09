Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Officials check NEET aspirants' bra strap, asked to swap clothes with kin; check details

    A candidate who took the exam from HMC Education Centre, Hindmotor, Bengal, took to social media to report his experience. He said several candidates were asked to "change their pants" or "open their inner wear".

    Officials check NEET aspirants' bra strap', asked to swap clothes with kin; check details AJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published May 9, 2023, 1:07 PM IST

    At least two incidents involving NEET exam centres have come to light, one in West Bengal and one in Maharashtra, where applicants claim, they were instructed to take off their clothes and either wear them inside out or swap them with their parents.

    According to reports, the instances were reported on social media by students or brought to light by concerned parents who complained to the authorities. Anxious medical college aspirants who were told that they had not adhered to the dress code mandated by the National Testing Agency (NTA), had to comply with a last-minute change in attire. Some rushed to nearby shops to purchase an alternative to trousers with pockets while others swapped jeans for leggings worn by their parents.

    Karnataka Election 2023: Now Rajasthan in focus as PM Modi, Rahul Gandhi head to poll-bound state

    It is reportedly said that some of the students have complained to the NTA which conducted the undergraduate National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2023 on Sunday at 4,000 centres for over 2 million candidates.

    The NTA had also said it would issue "comprehensive instructions" to staff at exam centres to be mindful of sensitivities involved in frisking female candidates. Many candidates took to social media to report about the way "bra straps" were checked and "inner wear was asked to be opened" for frisking.

    A candidate who took the exam from HMC Education Centre, Hindmotor, Bengal, took to social media to report his experience. He said several candidates were asked to "change their pants" or "open” their inner wear".

    Karnataka Election 2023: Political parties not to bring voters in vehicles; here's why

    "Boys had to change their shirts with their father's. Some went inside in inner wear at the last moment because their pants were not allowed," he alleged.

    However, the HMC Education Centre's principal, Sonita Roy, said students who came wearing pants with pockets were asked to change as the attire was against the mandated dress code.

    Last Updated May 9, 2023, 1:34 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Karnataka Election 2023 CM Bommai recites Hanuman Chalisa in Hubballi watch gcw

    Karnataka Election 2023: CM Bommai recites ‘Hanuman Chalisa’ in Hubballi - WATCH

    Law Minister Kiren Rijiju shares glimpses of transformed Central Agency Section in Supreme Court

    'Look at the difference...' Kiren Rijiju shares glimpses of transformed Central Agency Section in Supreme Cour

    Army to have common uniform for all officers at Brigadier and above ranks from August 1

    Army to have common uniform for all officers at Brigadier and above ranks from August 1

    Kerala HC takes suo moto cognizance in Tanur boat tragedy case anr

    Kerala HC takes suo moto cognizance in Tanur boat tragedy case

    Sachin Pilot attacks Ashok Gehlot, says Rajasthan CM treats Vasundhara Raje as leader, not Sonia Gandhi

    Sachin Pilot attacks Ashok Gehlot, says Rajasthan CM treats Vasundhara Raje as leader, not Sonia Gandhi

    Recent Stories

    Karnataka Election 2023 CM Bommai recites Hanuman Chalisa in Hubballi watch gcw

    Karnataka Election 2023: CM Bommai recites ‘Hanuman Chalisa’ in Hubballi - WATCH

    Law Minister Kiren Rijiju shares glimpses of transformed Central Agency Section in Supreme Court

    'Look at the difference...' Kiren Rijiju shares glimpses of transformed Central Agency Section in Supreme Cour

    President Vladimir Putin says world at 'turning' point; calls Russia to be victorious - WATCH AJR

    President Vladimir Putin says world at 'turning' point; calls Russia to be victorious - WATCH

    Salman Khan death threat: Mumbai Police puts out notice against UK-based student; know details vma

    Salman Khan death threat: Mumbai Police puts out notice against UK-based student; know details

    Army to have common uniform for all officers at Brigadier and above ranks from August 1

    Army to have common uniform for all officers at Brigadier and above ranks from August 1

    Recent Videos

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Rajasthan 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Rajasthan: 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    Video Icon