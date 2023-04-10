Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Officers appointed through UPSC are dacoits...' Union Minister Bisheswar Tudu lands in controversy

    Senior BJP leader and central minister Bisheswar Tudu alleged that while a "chicken thief" can be punished, an official who runs a mineral mafia cannot be touched as the system protects him.

    Officers appointed through UPSC are dacoits Union Minister Bisheswar Tudu lands in controversy
    Author
    PTI News
    First Published Apr 10, 2023, 9:01 AM IST

    Senior BJP leader and central minister Bisheswar Tudu has courted controversy by claiming that many of the officers appointed through the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) are "dacoits".

    He alleged that while a "chicken thief" can be punished, an official who runs a mineral mafia cannot be touched as the system protects him.

    Ghulam Nabi Azad EXCLUSIVE: Rahul Gandhi has links with stained businessmen

    The union minister of state for tribal affairs and Jal Shakti made the remarks while addressing a gathering as chief guest at the golden jubilee function of a government school at Baliapal in Balasore district.

    He was heard making the controversial statement in a viral video. The authenticity of the video clip is yet to be ascertained.

    "I had an idea that those who are appointed through UPSC ... they are the most knowledgeable persons and are always in high positions. But now, I feel that most of those who have qualified from there perhaps are dacoits. I do not say 100 per cent, but many of them are dacoits," Tudu asserted.

    The UPSC is the country's premier central recruitment commission, which functions as an independent body and appoints top government officers.

    The minister, who is an MP of Odisha, said the UPSC office is just behind his residence in Delhi, and initially he had high regard for it but that has changed now. During his speech, Tudu also asked: "Why is our society engulfed in corruption and injustice if such educated people are there? It is because of a lack of morality in our education system. Lack of spiritual education and thoughts among us."

    The minister had also stoked controversy in 2021 by accusing state government officials of misbehaving with him in his constituency in Mayurbhanj. 

    Special: India's defence industry is powering 'Aatmanirbharta'

    Last Updated Apr 10, 2023, 9:01 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Posters against Health Minister Veena George; Cong worker's car taken into custody anr

    Posters against Kerala Health Minister Veena George; Congress worker's car taken into custody

    'BJP has two faces for minorities; Never expected Anil Antony's joining in BJP': Shashi Tharoor anr

    BJP has two faces for minorities; Never expected Anil Antony's joining in BJP: Shashi Tharoor

    Ghulam Nabi Azad EXCLUSIVE: Rahul Gandhi has links with stained businessmen Asianet News Dialogues

    Ghulam Nabi Azad EXCLUSIVE: Rahul Gandhi has links with stained businessmen

    Viral photo PM Modi poses in khaki coloured shirt pant hat with The Elephant Whisperers couple gcw

    Viral photo: PM Modi poses in khaki-coloured shirt, pant & hat with The Elephant Whisperers' couple

    'PM Modi a good leader; Christians do not have insecurity in India': Cardinal Mar George Alencherry anr

    PM Modi a good leader; Christians not insecure in India: Cardinal Mar George Alencherry

    Recent Stories

    Weekly Horoscope Predictions Know how your week will be from April 10 to April 16 2023 gcw

    Weekly Horoscope Predictions: Know how your week will be from April 10 to April 16, 2023

    Weekly Tarot Card Reading Predictions from April 10 to April 16 2023 gcw

    Weekly Tarot Card Reading: Predictions from April 10 to April 16, 2023

    Love relationship marriage horoscope Check predictions from April 10 to April 16 2023 gcw

    Love, relationship, marriage horoscope: Check predictions from April 10 to April 16, 2023

    Daily Horoscope for April 10 2023 Taurus Aquarius Leo Virgo Cancer Sagittarius Pisces gcw

    Daily Horoscope for April 10, 2023: Be careful Sagittarius, Capricorn; good day for Aquarius

    Numerology Prediction for April 10 2023 Heres what you can expect today as per your birth number gcw

    Numerology Prediction for April 10, 2023: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number

    Recent Videos

    Army conducts massive exercise in Andaman and Nicobar Islands

    Army conducts massive exercise in Andaman and Nicobar Islands (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Sikkim Avalanche: Army conducts recue operation on war-footing

    Sikkim Avalanche: Army conducts recue operation on war-footing (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Mumbai Police arrests 24-year-old behind dangerous bike stunt

    Mumbai Police arrests 24-year-old behind THIS dangerous bike stunt (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    WATCH Namibian cheetah, translocated to India, gives birth to four cubs AJR

    WATCH: Namibian cheetah, translocated to India, gives birth to four cubs

    Video Icon
    Row breaks out in Greater Noida society over Ramzan prayers; police deployed in precaution AJR

    Row breaks out in Greater Noida society over Ramzan prayers; police deployed in precaution

    Video Icon