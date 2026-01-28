Odisha CM Mohan Charan Majhi, at Enterprise Odisha 2026, called Western Odisha a core engine of growth. The event saw the launch of projects worth ₹8,884 crore and the signing of MoUs and intents totalling ₹52,026 crore, boosting the region.

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Wednesday said Western Odisha is no longer just the "next frontier" of growth, but a core engine of the state's development. The CM was addressing the inaugural session of the 25th edition of Enterprise Odisha 2026 in Rourkela.

According to the release, the Chief Minister inaugurated the Silver Jubilee edition of Enterprise Odisha 2026 and dedicated multiple industrial projects in Western Odisha to the nation. During the event, projects worth ₹8,884 crore were inaugurated and grounded, leading to the generation of 6,832 jobs. MoUs and investment intents worth ₹52,026 crore were achieved, with an employment potential of 20,427, as stated in the release. Marking a major boost to the region's industrial momentum.

The event was graced by Minister for Industries, Skill Development & Technical Education, Sampad Chandra Swain; MLA, Raghunathpali, Durga Charan Tanti; Additional Chief Secretary, Industries, Home and Information & Public Relations Department, Hemant Sharma IAS; Chairperson, CII; distinguished industrialists and investors; representatives of the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII); policymakers; MSME entrepreneurs; startup founders; women entrepreneurs; and senior government officials.

Leading companies such as Tata Steel, MCL, JSW, Vedanta, Dalmia Cement, SAIL, AMNS, and the Rourkela Chamber of Commerce, among others, participated in the event. More than 500 people gathered to witness this significant moment in the industrial growth journey of Western Odisha.

A New Vision for Odisha

Addressing the gathering, the Chief Minister said, "The Silver Jubilee edition of Enterprise Odisha represents a new way of thinking for us; a mindset where we aspire to be the best in every sector. We will be the best, and we will compete with the best. With this confidence, we are moving forward."

Referring to the theme of this year's event, the Hon'ble Chief Minister said, "The theme of this year's event is 'Odisha: Best Place to Live, Work and Do Business.' This reflects our renewed vision that economic growth must go hand in hand with an improved quality of life. Industrial development must create employment opportunities, enhance living standards, and ensure that ease of doing business is matched with ease of living. Industrial growth should bring better opportunities into the lives of every citizen."

Anchor-Based Industrial Strategy

Highlighting the State Government's industrial strategy, CM Majhi said, "Our strategy is clear-- establish a few anchor industries in every region and develop hundreds of MSMEs around them as suppliers, vendors, logistics partners, fabricators, maintenance providers, packaging units, and technology partners. This will ensure that our youth no longer need to migrate for jobs; opportunities will come to their doorstep."

Projects and Investments Launched

The event marked the inauguration of 11 industrial projects with an investment of ₹5,708.00 crore, generating employment for 4183 persons. This was followed by the grounding of 9 projects worth ₹3,176.00 crore, creating employment for 2649 persons.

Regional Collaboration and MoUs

During his visit to Rourkela, the Chief Minister also participated in 3 key roundtable discussions with the Rourkela Chamber of Commerce, Orissa Sponge Iron Manufacturing Association (OSIMA), and a special interaction with delegations from Ranchi and Raipur. These engagements highlighted the growing RRR Corridor--Raipur-Ranchi-Rourkela, reflecting enhanced regional collaboration and shared growth prospects.

Through these roundtables, 22 MoUs worth ₹43,349 crore were signed, generating 18,985 jobs, while 5 investment intents totalling ₹ 8,677 crore, with an employment potential of 1,442, were received.

Key Land Allotment to Vedanta

The Chief Minister handed over the letter offering 1,447.927 acres of land at Kamakhyanagar, Dhenkanal to Vedanta Aluminium Ltd. for its proposed 3 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) aluminium smelter and 4,900 MW Captive Power Plant (CPP) project. The allotment, approved by the 41st High Level Clearance Authority (HLCA), marks a significant milestone in fast-tracking the project toward implementation. The State Government looks forward to expeditious next steps to facilitate timely grounding of the project.

Focus on Delivery and Skill Development

Minister for Industries, Skill Development & Technical Education, Sampad Chandra Swain, stated: "Enterprise Odisha 2026 is focused on delivery. Investor interest has already translated into MoUs and project intents, and our priority is to move swiftly from land allocation to grounding and production, particularly in downstream manufacturing and metal ancillaries across Western Odisha."

He also mentioned, "Industrial expansion must be supported by skilled manpower. Through targeted skilling, up-skilling and institutional upgrades, we are aligning workforce preparation with industry demand to ensure that manufacturing growth in Western Odisha is employment-led and future-ready."

The 25th edition of Enterprise Odisha marks a defining moment in the State's industrial journey. (ANI)