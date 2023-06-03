'Words cannot capture my deep sorrow...' PM Modi after meeting passengers injured in Odisha train accident

Making a statement after meeting some of the injured passengers at Balasore Hospital in Odisha, PM Modi said: "The loss of the families of the deceased is irreparable but the government will leave no stone unturned to help them."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said he was deeply pained by the Odisha Train Accident.

Making a statement after meeting some of the injured passengers at Balasore Hospital in Odisha, PM Modi said: "The loss of the families of the deceased is irreparable but the government will leave no stone unturned to help them."

"We have ordered an all-inclusive inquiry. Strict action will be taken against the culprit," he added.

Prime Minister Modi also said that special care must be taken to ensure that the bereaved families do not face inconvenience and that those affected keep getting the assistance they require.

The Prime Minister later took to Twitter to say, "Took stock of the situation at the site of the tragedy in Odisha. Words can’t capture my deep sorrow. We stand committed to providing all possible assistance to those affected. I laud all those working round the clock, on the ground and helping out in relief work."

Earlier in the evening, Prime Minister Modi reviews the relief works that are underway at the accident site. He was seen interacting with local authorities, personnel from the disaster relief forces and railways officials. He emphasised on 'whole of government' approach to mitigating this monumental tragedy.

PM Modi also spoke to Cabinet Secretary and Health Minister from the site. PM Modi asked them to ensure all needed help is provided to the injured and their families.

Coaches strewn haphazardly, mangled tracks & more: Aerial videos capture horror of Odisha Train Crash

Odisha train crash: From rescue efforts to donating blood, locals turn heroes for saving injured passengers