Odisha train accident: Railways orders nationwide safety drive to check signalling system

The Railways has ordered a countrywide safety drive on signalling systems with special emphasis on the existing “double locking” arrangement of its signalling apparatus at stations.

Following the horrific train disaster in the Balasore district of Odisha that left over 275 people dead, the Indian Railways on Monday ordered a week-long countrywide safety drive on signalling, with special emphasis on the existing “double locking” arrangement. The drive will also ensure that the system of generating SMS alerts, whenever the signalling relay rooms at stations are opened and locked, is working fine.

By June 14, the zones must report any defects and abnormalities they find during the safety campaign. "All relay rooms in stations should be examined, and 'double locking arrangement' functionality should be guaranteed. It should also be verified to see if data recording and SMS alerts were in place for the opening and closing of the relay rooms' doors," the letter read.

The letter also states that zones have been instructed to verify that the method of disconnecting and reconnecting S&T equipment is being adhered to strictly in accordance with established standards and recommendations.

“All goomties (cabins) housing signalling equipment with station limits should be checked and ensured being provided double locking arrangements,” the directive from the ministry said Monday.

The signalling personnel and the station master are both required to unlock the double-locked relay rooms and locations from where the signalling apparatus may be managed. From the standpoint of safety and security, this is done in order to establish checks and balances in the management of the essential signalling apparatus at every vital point.

Officials have made it very clear to the zones that all relay rooms, goomties containing the signalling equipment, and their double locking arrangements must be verified with absolute certainty during the safety drives.