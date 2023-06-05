Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Odisha train accident: 51 hours later, both Up and Down Railway lines restored (WATCH)

    Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw bid farewell to the goods train, which is transporting coal from Vizag port to the Rourkela Steel plant. This train is running on the same track where the ill-fated Bangalore-Howrah train met with the tragedy on Friday.

    Author
    Vipin Vijayan
    First Published Jun 5, 2023, 9:08 AM IST

    Fifty one hours after the tragic crash that claimed the lives of 275 people, the first train started its journey on the restored section where the Balasore accident took place. The Down line was resumed at 10:40 pm on Sunday.

    Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw bid farewell to the goods train, which is transporting coal from Vizag port to the Rourkela Steel plant. This train is running on the same track where the ill-fated Bangalore-Howrah train met with the tragedy on Friday. Numerous media personnel and railway officials were present during the departure.

    Ashwini Vaishnaw tweeted, "Down-line restoration complete. First train movement in section," indicating the completion of down-line restoration and the resumption of train operations.

    Due to the accident in Odisha that resulted in the loss of 275 lives, the railways has taken several measures. A total of 123 trains have been cancelled, 56 trains have been diverted, 10 trains have been short-terminated, and 14 trains have been rescheduled. These changes affect trains with journeys commencing from June 3 to June 7.

    Some of the cancelled trains include Shalimar Express, Tirupati Weekly Superfast Express, Sealdah-Puri Duronto, Santraganchi AC Superfast, Howrah-Chennai Mail, Kanyakumari-Howrah Express, SMVT-Bengaluru Superfast Express, and Purulia-Villupuram.

    The list of diverted trains includes New Delhi-Puri Express, Tambaram-New Tinsukhia Express, Digha to Visakhapatnam Superfast Express and Purushottam Express.

    Trains that have been short-terminated include Baghajatin Express, Balasore-Bhubaneshwar Express, Falaknuma Express and Jaleswar-Puri MEMU.

    The collision involving the Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express, Shalimar-Chennai Central Coromandel Express, and a goods train occurred near the Bahanaga Bazar station in Balasore. The accident took place around 7 PM on Friday, approximately 250 km south of Kolkata and 170 km north of Bhubaneswar. The incident resulted in the tragic loss of around 275 lives and left approximately 1,175 people injured.

    Last Updated Jun 5, 2023, 9:10 AM IST
