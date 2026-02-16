Odisha Police's 'Operation Cyber Kabuch' continues its campaign against cybercrime, checking 73 'Benami Bank Accounts' across the state. The operation resulted in 6 arrests, 3 new cases, and legal notices issued to 51 individuals.

Odisha Police's special campaign 'Operation Cyber Kabuch' is continuing to completely destroy the cyber crime network. On Sunday, extensive action was taken against 'Benami Bank Accounts' (Mule Accounts) used for cyber fraud in various districts of the state and the people involved. A total of 73 benami bank accounts have been checked in the entire state. Police registered three new cyber cases and arrested six accused. Apart from this, legal notices have been issued to 51 persons suspected of being account holders and aiding and abetting cyber crimes.

Action Across Districts

In this campaign, 45 benami bank accounts have been checked in Boudh district, one new case has been registered and notices have been issued to 45 people. Similarly, in Malkangiri district, 20 benami accounts have been checked and 1 new case has been registered. 2 benami accounts have been verified in Sundergarh district. 6 accused have been arrested after finding 2 links with earlier cases. Similarly, 1 new case has been registered in Cuttack (UPD) and 6 mule accounts have been checked and notices have been issued to 6 people.

Campaign's Objective and Leadership

In this campaign, the district SP and DCP and the District Cyber Team were involved under the direct supervision of the DGP Yogesh Bahadur Khurania. The main objective of this 'Cyber Kabuch' campaign is to destroy the financial infrastructure of cyber criminals. Odisha Police is always committed to the digital security of the public said DGP Khurania in a press statement.