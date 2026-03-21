Odisha Police seized or destroyed illegal cannabis worth Rs 2,700 crore between Jan 2025 and Feb 2026 in five Naxal-affected districts. DGP Yogesh Bahadur Khurania announced the success, stating that cultivation is declining in these areas.

Major Cannabis Bust in Naxal-Affected Districts

Odisha Police achieved a success on Saturday by seizing or destroying an estimated Rs 2,700 crore worth of illegal cannabis (ganja) across five Naxal-affected districts (Boudh, Kandhamal, Malkangiri, Koraput, and Gajapati) in operations conducted between January 2025 and February 2026.

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The Director General of Police (DGP) of Odisha, Yogesh Bahadur Khurania, speaking to reporters, said, "Between January and February of 2025 and 2026, a span of just fourteen months, cannabis worth Rs 2,700 crore has either been destroyed or seized. This represents a major success for the Odisha Police, and in the coming days, our efforts will continue."

He also stated that the police have been actively working to combat illegal cannabis cultivation and trafficking, adding that the Boudh, Kandhamal, Malkangiri, Koraput, and Gajapati are all districts that once faced Naxalite insurgency, and it was in these districts that cannabis cultivation began. "The districts most affected are Boudh, Kandhamal, Malkangiri, Koraput, and Gajapati. These were once strongholds of Naxal activity, and it was in these same districts that cannabis cultivation began. Our current focus is on these areas, and we have already achieved significant success. As I mentioned, large quantities have been destroyed, and thanks to sustained efforts, we can now see on the ground that cultivation is steadily declining," said DGP.

Two Districts Declared Naxal-Free

Earlier, DGP Khurania officially declared Bolangir district and Bargarh district Naxal-free districts. The DGP said that sustained joint operations conducted over a prolonged period, precise intelligence inputs, coordinated efforts of Central and State security forces, and active cooperation from residents have led to the complete elimination of Naxal activities from these two districts.

He stated that this significant achievement has been made possible due to the courage, restraint, and unwavering commitment of the police force. The DGP congratulated all officers and personnel involved in the operations and expressed gratitude to the people for their trust and continued support. He further stated that similar intensified operations will continue in other affected areas of the state to ensure the complete eradication of the Naxal problem at the earliest. (ANI)