Odisha LoP Naveen Patnaik wrote to CM Mohan Charan Majhi, highlighting the non-payment of pensions to 18 lakh beneficiaries for three months. He cited severe distress, a reported death, and called for the immediate release of pending payments.

Odisha Leader of Opposition and Biju Janata Dal chief Naveen Patnaik wrote to Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Friday, highlighting the non-payment of pensions to 18 lakh beneficiaries across the state for the past three months. In his letter, Patnaik stated that the issue has exposed the "most vulnerable" citizens of Odisha, who are now at risk of severe distress, deprivation, and starvation. He further drew attention to the death of a woman pensioner from Ganjam, who reportedly lost her life after being "deprived" of her pension benefits.

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"I write with a sense of deep concern and anguish over the non-payment of pensions for the last three months to nearly 18 lakh beneficiaries across Odisha. These pensioners comprise the most vulnerable sections of our society--elderly citizens, widows, and persons with disabilities--most of whom depend entirely on this pension for their daily survival. The denial of this vital support for three consecutive months has exposed our most vulnerable citizens to severe distress, deprivation, and even the risk of starvation. There are reports that Smt. Sabitri Dora of Beguniapada, Ganjam, lost her life after being deprived of her pension benefits. Such a situation is unacceptable in a state committed to protecting its weakest citizens," said the former Odisha Chief Minister.

Patnaik Slams 'Grave Negligence' Over Software Issue

Reflecting on the "transparent" procedure that ensured the transfer of pensions to all beneficiaries on the 15th of every month during his tenure, the BJD chief noted that the current issue occurred due to a software-related problem. "What is even more shocking is that this prolonged delay has reportedly occurred due to a software-related issue. This reflects grave negligence and an abdication of the government's basic responsibility. People's rights cannot be left at the mercy of technological failures. It is important to recall that for the past 24 years, my government ensured that pensions were distributed regularly on the 15th of every month, a day observed as 'Jan Seva Diwas.' Beneficiaries received their pensions at the Gram Panchayat level in a transparent and humane manner. In cases where pensioners were unable to attend, officials ensured that the pension amount was delivered directly to their homes," said Naveen Patnaik.

Urges Manual Disbursement and Accountability

The Odisha Leader of Opposition asserted that the "citizen-centric" model run by his government even received applause from the Supreme Court, adding that the current crisis is not merely a procedural lapse, but represents a serious failure of governance. He urged Chief Minister Majhi to establish accountability for this problem and resolve the issue as soon as possible. "This citizen-centric model earned widespread appreciation and was even commended by the Supreme Court. We consistently resisted pressure to shift entirely to a bank-based pension disbursement system because our model ensured timely delivery, personal accountability, and dignity for beneficiaries. The current crisis demonstrates the wisdom of that approach. The stoppage of pensions for three months is not merely a procedural lapse; it represents a serious failure of governance. I, therefore, urge you to immediately release all pending pension payments through manual disbursement and ensure that such a situation never recurs. The government must also fix accountability for this lapse and reassure pensioners that their rights will not be compromised in the future," said Patnaik. (ANI)