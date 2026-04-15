On Odia New Year, Minister Suryabanshi Suraj met Governor Kambhampati. The Governor highlighted the day's significance, including Pana Sankranti and Ambedkar Jayanti, and discussed promoting Odia culture through the 'Odia Pakhya' festival.

Odisha's Minister for Higher Education, Sports & Youth, Suryabanshi Suraj, meets with Odisha Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati on the occasion of Odia New Year. Speaking to ANI on Tuesday, Minister Kambhampati said, "Today is the Odia New Year. Along with this, Pana Sankranti is also celebrated here. It also marks Hanuman Jayanti, Babasaheb Ambedkar's birth anniversary, and Maha Bishuba Sankranti."

"We pray to Lord Jagannath for the well-being of all Odia people, as well as all Indians, and hope that they spend the year with great prosperity," he added.

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Cultural Promotion and 'Odia Pakhya'

Speaking about cultural promotion, he said, "To introduce all our Odia art forms to the current generation, we celebrate from Odisha Day to the New Year. Our tribal communities have rich art and culture, and to promote it, under the inspiration of the Chief Minister and the Prime Minister, and to take the Odia identity forward, 'Odia Pakhya' was organised."

Odia Pakhya is a fortnight-long, statewide cultural festival celebrated in Odisha. It is designed to showcase the state's rich culture, heritage, language, and traditions.

The celebration runs annually from April 1 to April 14, beginning with Utkal Divas (Odisha Day) and culminating in Maha Vishuba Sankranti (Odia New Year).

National Leaders Extend Greetings

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also extended his heartfelt wishes on the occasion with a post on X, saying, "Happy Vishu!"

Earlier, President Droupadi Murmu extended her greetings on the occasions of Vaisakhi, Vishu, Bishub, Bohag Bihu, Poila Boishakh, Vaishakhadi, and Puthandu. Her post on X read: "On the auspicious occasion of Vaisakhi, Vishu, Bishub, Bohag Bihu, Poila Boishakh, Vaishakhadi, and Puthandu, I extend warm greetings and good wishes to all Indians living in India and abroad. These festivals, celebrated in various parts of India, are vibrant expressions of our diverse cultural heritage. They promote unity, harmony, and brotherhood. As symbols of social harmony, they generate new energy and enthusiasm in our lives. Through these festivals, we honour the hard work of our 'Annadata' farmers and express our gratitude towards them. May these festivals bring prosperity and peace to everyone's life." (ANI)