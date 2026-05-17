Odisha Deputy CM Pravati Parida inaugurated the 'Nimapara Patha Utsav 2026' in Puri. The event showcased Odia identity through folk arts and street plays. Future events like marathons, competitions, and debates were also announced.

Odisha Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida inaugurated the Nimapara Patha Utsav 2026 at Puri on Sunday.

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In a post on X, the Odisha Deputy Chief Minister stated that public awareness messages were spread through activities like solo acting, street plays, Pala, and Dasakathia. The Deputy CM added that traditional folk arts, including tribal dances, horse dances, and Sankirtan, represented the Odia identity in the event.

"Today, I participated in the 'Nimapara Patha Utsav 2026' program organized at Nimapara. I witnessed explorations of public awareness messages through solo acting, street plays, Pala, and Dasakathia performed by students and local artists. In this program, tribal dances, horse dances, and Sankirtan, among other traditional folk arts, have represented our Odia identity. I extend my thanks to the residents of Nimapara who joined this festival with great enthusiasm," said Parida.

'Utkarsha Nimapara 2.0' Unveiled

Additionally, the jersey, cap, medal, and mascot 'Utkarsha Ghoda' of 'Utkarsha Nimapara 2.0' were unveiled during the event.

The Deputy Chief Minister further stated that marathons will be organised in both Nimapara and Gop in the coming days. She added that sports, music, and dance competitions, along with a university-level 'Debate on Development,' will also be hosted under the 'Nimapara Patha Utsav 2026' initiative.

"On the occasion of joining the 'Nimapara Path Utsav 2026', the jersey, cap, medal, and mascot 'Utkarsha Ghoda' of 'Utkarsha Nimapara 2.0' were unveiled. On this occasion, the program details of 'Utkarsha Nimapara 2.0' have been announced. In the coming days, marathons will be organized in both Nimapara and Gopa. Sports, music, dance competitions, and 'Debate on Development' at the university level will also be held. Through https://utkarshanimapara.org, it invites participation in all these competitions, debates, and 'Utkarsha Nimapara 2.0', as well as to join as a volunteer. #Nimapara #UtkarshaNimapara," added Parida.

Appeal for Youth Participation

Following the inauguration of the event, Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida appealed to the youth of the Nimapara constituency to participate in all developmental efforts, emphasising that everyone's involvement is essential in the development of the region.

"... This is a new initiative in an area with nearly 20,000 residents live. Over the past year, we have promoted public participation in development, ensuring that young people are engaged. I appeal to the youth of the Nimapara constituency to take part in all development efforts, as everyone's involvement is essential,"Parida told ANI.

(ANI)