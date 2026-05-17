Keralam Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar has reduced his official convoy following PM Narendra Modi's appeal for fuel conservation. Rajasthan CM Bhajanlal Sharma also took similar steps to reduce fuel consumption in the state.

Keralam Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar has reduced the strength of his official convoy following Prime Minister Narendra Modi's appeal to conserve petrol and diesel amid the ongoing West Asia crisis. In a post on X, the Keralam Governor's office said the move was made in line with the Prime Minister's call for fuel conservation. "Hon'ble Governor Shri Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar has reduced the strength of his official convoy in pursuance of the appeal made by the Hon'ble Prime Minister of India Shri Narendra Modi," the post stated.

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The reduced convoy arrived as the Governor flagged off a 'Cyclothon' at Kowdiar Square in Thiruvananthapuram to mark 90 years of Akashvani. According to officials, the event aimed to promote fitness and social awareness while celebrating the legacy of public broadcasting. "Hon'ble Governor Shri Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar flagged off the 'Cyclothon' at Kowdiar Square, Thiruvananthapuram, marking 90 years of Akashvani. The event promoted fitness, social awareness and celebrated the legacy of public broadcasting," the Governor's office said.

Rajasthan CM follows suit

Earlier, Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma also took measures aimed at reducing fuel consumption. On Saturday, he travelled in an electric vehicle bus from his residence in Jaipur to Tikaria village in the Bagru Assembly constituency to attend an official programme.

Addressing the media, Sharma said Rajasthan was acting on the Prime Minister's appeal for oil conservation. "I have decided to reduce the number of vehicles in my convoy. All officials and public representatives in the state will also ensure economy in vehicle usage and avoid unnecessary deployment of vehicles," Sharma said.

"Programmes should also be reduced in number to save petrol and diesel consumption," he added.

PM Modi's appeal for conservation

During a recent address in Secunderabad, PM Modi urged citizens to reduce fuel consumption by using public transport, opting for carpooling, increasing the use of electric vehicles and preferring railways for freight movement. He also appealed to people to prioritise work from home where possible, avoid unnecessary foreign travel for a year, adopt Swadeshi products, reduce cooking oil consumption and encourage natural farming. (ANI)