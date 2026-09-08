Odisha CM Mohan Charan Majhi will embark on a three-day official visit to the UAE for his second international investment roadshow. He will visit Abu Dhabi and Dubai to engage with investors, government officials, and the Odia diaspora.

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi will embark on a three-day official visit to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Tuesday, marking his second international investment roadshow.

According to the Chief Minister’s Office, CM Majhi will take Odisha’s investment outreach to Abu Dhabi and Dubai, with a series of high-level government engagements, investor meetings, business interactions and diaspora outreach.

CM's Itinerary in UAE

The Chief Minister’s UAE visit will begin in Abu Dhabi, where he will engage with leading UAE institutions and investors. The programme includes a roundtable with IHC, signing of Memoranda of Cooperation (MoCs), and meetings with the UAE Minister of Investment and sovereign investment funds.

The visit will then move to Dubai, where the Chief Minister will hold a series of one-to-one meetings with industry leaders and prospective investors. On September 11, he will participate in the Odisha Investors Meet in Dubai and interact with the Odia diaspora, further strengthening Odisha’s engagement with its global community.

Aim of the UAE Outreach

As per the CMO, the UAE outreach is aimed at showcasing Odisha’s investment-ready ecosystem, industrial strengths, emerging sectors and growth opportunities to the UAE business community and global investors. The visit will provide a platform to deepen investment, trade and industrial partnerships between Odisha and the UAE.

The Chief Minister will leave the UAE on September 12, concluding the international investment outreach.