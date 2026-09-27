Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, at the 'Karam Milan Samaroh,' praised the nation's positive mindset and the role of scientists and startups in its growth. MoS Sanjay Seth spoke on Jharkhand's nature-centric festivals, Karam and Sarhul.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday highlighted a collective positive shift in the nation's perspective and emphasised how our scientists and startups are successfully driving the nation’s growth and development.

Addressing the 'Karam Milan Samaroh' in the national capital, Singh said, "The Gita says Yoga is excellence in action. Such excellence in action arises when our mental fluctuations are calm, and our consciousness is steady...today, we must recognise that India’s mindset is evolving; the juncture at which India stands today is a moment of immense opportunity. Today, our youth take pride in the nation's identity. Today, our scientists are turning visions into reality, and our startups are making their mark on the global stage. All of this is happening because our mindset is positive and our collective consciousness is dedicated to nation-building."

Jharkhand's Culture Highlighted at Event

Speaking to ANI, MoS Defence Sanjay Seth highlighted the significance of the event for Jharkhand. "Jharkhand is a very beautiful place; it was formed as a separate state thanks to the contribution of Atal Bihari Vajpayee. It is through his inspiration and blessings that our tribal community in Jharkhand protects water, forests, and land. Today, the world is grappling with global warming. Our tribal community safeguards water, forests, and land. In Jharkhand, we observe two festivals: Sarhul and Karam; both are festivals rooted in nature... This connects us to the national capital, Delhi; the country needs to know about our Sarhul and Karam festivals. That is why, last year, we organised a Sarhul Mahasammelan, and today we are holding this Karam Milan Samaroh," he told ANI.

Union Ministers Kiren Rijiju and Jitendra Singh also attended the event. Delhi Chief Minister was also seen dancing to a tribal song at the Karam Milan Samaroh.

Greetings on World Tourism Day

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also extended his greetings to the people on World Tourism Day earlier in the day and said India's tourism sector was witnessing renewed momentum, with greater emphasis on connectivity, world-class infrastructure and heritage conservation while showcasing the country's diverse tourism potential to the world. (ANI)