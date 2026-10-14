Odisha CM Mohan Charan Manjhi has launched 46 industrial projects valued at Rs 39,380 crore. Spanning 14 districts, these initiatives are set to generate over 42,000 employment opportunities, with a strong focus on hiring local candidates.

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Manjhi on Wednesday inaugurated 46 medium and large industrial projects worth around Rs 40,000 crore across 14 districts at Kalinganagar in Jajpur district.

According to CM Majhi, the launch of 46 projects across 14 districts would likely generate over 42,000 employment opportunities and attract investments worth Rs 39,380 crore.

Focus on Inclusive Growth and Local Employment

"Today in Kalinga Nagar, we witnessed investments worth Rs 39,380 crore and the launch of 46 projects, which will generate over 42,000 employment opportunities. Our efforts to establish inclusive industries extend beyond just the Kalinga Nagar Steel City in Jajpur district to 14 districts across Odisha; by laying foundation stones for industries in these districts today, we have successfully advanced a vision for inclusive industrial development," CM Majhi told ANI.

He further mentioned that instructions had been issued to all industries to prioritise local candidates when providing job opportunities, adding that the government is taking responsibility to ensure progress by maximising local employment in the state. "We have also placed strong emphasis on the demand to provide jobs to local employees. We have instructed all industries to prioritise local candidates—whether skilled, qualified, technical, or non-technical—and the government is taking responsibility to ensure we move forward by maximising local employment..." added CM Majhi.

The initiatives are slated to create opportunities across key sectors, including steel, chemicals, petrochemicals, IT, and food processing, thereby driving industrial development and employment generation throughout the state.

Boeing Sukanya Aerospace Lab Inaugurated

Earlier, Odisha Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati on October 11 inaugurated the Boeing Sukanya Aerospace Lab in Bargarh, emphasising the importance of encouraging girls to pursue careers in science, technology, aviation and other emerging sectors.

Addressing the inauguration ceremony, Kambhampati said India was witnessing a significant transformation, with women and girls increasingly demonstrating their capabilities across diverse fields, including science, technology, sports, entrepreneurship, defence, aviation and public life.

The initiative aims to encourage greater participation of girls in science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) education while introducing them to aviation and aerospace through practical learning opportunities. (ANI)