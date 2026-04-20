Odisha CM Mohan Charan Majhi marked Akshaya Tritiya by launching the state's farming season. On this occasion, Rs 838.48 crore was disbursed to nearly 41.68 lakh farmers under the CM Kisan Yojana to support the upcoming Kharif season.

On the auspicious occasion of Akshaya Tritiya, Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi marked the ceremonial beginning of agricultural activities and the construction of the sacred chariots of Jagannath on Monday. Calling it a highly auspicious day, the Chief Minister highlighted the cultural and agricultural significance of the festival, traditionally associated with the start of farming activities in the state. As part of the celebrations, the state formally initiated the ritual of 'Akhi Muthi Anukula', symbolising the commencement of the farming season.

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Financial Assistance for Farmers

On this occasion, the government released financial assistance under the CM Kisan Yojana to support farmers ahead of the Kharif season. A total of Rs 838.48 crore was disbursed to approximately 41.68 lakh farmers across Odisha to help them prepare for the 2026 Kharif crop season. The Chief Minister stated that this timely financial support would ensure farmers can begin agricultural activities without delay.

Under the scheme, farmers receive Rs 4,000 annually in two instalments, which, when combined with the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi providing Rs 6,000 in three instalments, brings the total annual assistance to Rs 10,000 per farmer. He further noted that such consistent financial backing has contributed to a record increase in crop production in the state in recent years.

Odisha Chief Minister's Office (CMO), in a post on X, said, "Farmers are the true drivers in building a prosperous Odisha. The state government is committed to further empowering them by providing financial assistance. In this regard, Honorable Chief Minister Shri @MohanMOdisha has provided financial aid of 838 crore 48 lakh rupees to 41 lakh 68 thousand 582 farmers in the state under the CM-Kisan scheme on the occasion of the sacred Akshaya Tritiya and the state-level Farmers' Day."

State's Agricultural Strategy

"Agriculture is the foundational pillar of Odisha's economy, culture, and prosperity. Special emphasis is being placed on improving seed quality, proper irrigation, and market linkages to increase farmers' income. The state government is promoting organic farming through the 'Balabhadra Organic Farming Mission.' Likewise, the Honorable Chief Minister stated on this occasion that the 'Shri Anna' campaign is being further intensified to take Odisha's traditional Mandia to the global stage," the CMO posted further. (ANI)