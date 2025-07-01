A shocking video shows Ratnakar Sahoo being manhandled by a group of men, who can be heard abusing him inside the civic body office premises. The men also grabbed the bureaucrat by the collar of his shirt and dragged him out of the building.

Six miscreants barged into the office of BMC additional commissioner Ratnakar Sahu on Monday morning, dragged him out by the collar and thrashed him mercilessly in full public view over a purported phone conversation with a local BJP leader.

The incident triggered a furore with BJP's Bhubaneswar MP Aparajita Sarangi and leader of opposition and BJD president Naveen Patnaik condemning the brutal assault.

A video of the incident has also surfaced and gone viral online. It shows Sahoo being manhandled by a bunch of men, who can be heard abusing him while assaulting him inside the BMC office premises. The officer was also grabbed by the collar of his shirt and dragged outside the building.

Police have arrested three persons based on Sahu's complaint. Among those arrested is Jeevan Rout, a BJP corporator of ward-29, who was present during the incident. Rashmi Mohapatra and Debashis Pradhan were the other two apprehended.

"We have arrested three persons involved in the attack. They have been booked under Section 109 (attempt to murder) of BNS. Further investigation is on to identify others involved," twin cities police commissioner S Dev Datta Singh, said.

According to the 55-year-old Sahu, a senior Odisha Administrative Service (OAS) officer, several men entered his office in the morning and asked whether he had spoken to Jagannath Pradhan, a BJP member who had unsuccessfully contested the last assembly election from Bhubaneswar-north.

"As soon as I nodded that I had spoken to him (Pradhan), they began assaulting me. They beat me up in full public view with the intention to kill me. Despite repeated pleas, they continued the physical assault," Sahu wrote in his complaint.

Odisha bureaucrat assault triggers row: BJD workers stage protest

Biju Janata Dal (BJD) leaders and workers staged a protest in Bhubaneswar on Monday, following the assault on Ratnakar Sahoo inside his office.

BJD leader Ashok Panda described it as a "barbaric act" and blamed the government for the complete breakdown of law and order.

He said if officers are not safe, then common people are also at risk, and demanded the arrest of the main person behind the attack.

Speaking to ANI, Panda said, "This is a barbaric act. This is a complete failure of law and order. This city has always promoted peace and non-violence. Right under the nose of the CM, who is also the Home Minister, goons have ransacked the BMC office and brutally assaulted an Odisha Administrative Services officer. This is condemnable. When the officers are not safe, then what about the common man? This is a failure like the Puri car festival of the present government. The main conspirator should be arrested."

Congress MP Saptagiri Ulaka accused the BJP of allowing "gunda raj" in Odisha and stated that the government is unable to handle law and order.He urged the Chief Minister to take immediate action.

"In the video, we can see a BJP Corporator along with his goons assaulting an Additional Commissioner of BMC. We have been raising this issue of gunda raj in Odisha for a year now. This is happening everywhere. The BJP is not able to handle the law and order situation and administration. The Chief Minister should take cognisance of this incident and take action," Ulaka said.

The Congress party also strongly condemned the attack on Ratnakar Sahu, the Additional Commissioner of the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation, describing it as an example of lawlessness under the BJP's rule.

Congress stated that BJP leader Aparupa Raut and his supporters allegedly beat up Sahu and even tried to kidnap him.

In a post on X, the Congress party shared a video and wrote, "In Bhubaneswar, Odisha, BJP leader Aparupa Raut, along with his goons, is beating up the Additional Commissioner of the Municipal Corporation.

"An attempt was also made to kidnap Additional Commissioner Ratnakar Sahu. Somehow, the Commissioner managed to save his life. This is the jungle raj of the BJP, where criminals are openly indulging in thuggery," the post reads.

(With inputs from ANI)