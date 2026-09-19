A Bhubaneswar family's pilgrimage turned tragic as seven members and their driver died in Madhya Pradesh. Their vehicle was swept away by a swollen stream in Agar Malwa district while travelling from Ujjain to the Maa Baglamukhi Temple in Nalkheda.

A pall of gloom has descended on the Jaydev Vihar area of Bhubaneswar, Odisha, after seven members of a family and their driver died tragically when their vehicle was swept away by a swollen rain-fed stream in Madhya Pradesh’s Agar Malwa district. The victims—including three children, two women, and two men from the same family, alongside the local driver—were on a pilgrimage.

After visiting the Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain, they were heading to the revered Maa Baglamukhi Temple in Nalkheda. Continuous heavy overnight downpours had caused a nearby stream to overflow drastically. Unaware of the danger and strong currents, the vehicle attempted to cross the submerged stretch before being dragged away and submerged.

Family Mourns Unimaginable Loss

The tragedy has left elderly family patriarch Banamali Behera mourning. Weeping at his residence, the elderly father Banamali Behera expressed complete disbelief over the incident. He said he lost everything. "They had gone on a spiritual journey to Mahakaleshwar with so much happiness and devotion to pray for the family," a grief-stricken relative shared on behalf of the family. "We got information from TV news, contacted our friends working in Madhya Pradesh, and confirmed the incident. In just one moment, everything is finished. One of Shivprasad's sisters, whose marriage was finalised and date fixed for her negotiation, also died. The government is doing everything possible to bring back the dead bodies."

Authorities Coordinate Repatriation

Extending solidarity and support to the bereaved family, Bhubaneswar Mayor Sulochana Das and Chief Minister’s Office representative Khitish Swain visited the residence of the victims. They met with elderly Banamali Behera and other grieving relatives to offer their deepest condolences. During the visit, the officials directly coordinated with district administration officials in Madhya Pradesh. Arrangements have been finalised to transport the mortal remains back to Bhubaneswar via dedicated ambulances so that the last rites can be performed locally. Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi has been closely monitoring the situation to ensure seamless inter-state coordination and assistance for the affected family. (ANI)